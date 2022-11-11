ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returned on Saturday outside of Temple Mickve Israel. Monterey Square was full of people enjoying shawarma, latkes, New York-style egg creams, and plenty of other cuisines. The festival experienced a hiatus after 2020 when Shalom Y’all went virtual due to the COVID pandemic. Congregation Mickve […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
robertsnapspot.com

Moss on Brick, the Golden Hour

Celebrating “WalkingSquares” challenge. On good thing about the time change that comes with Daylight Savings moving the clock back is earlier evening walks. I have always enjoyed photography during the “Golden Hour“. That rare fleeting moment when day turns to dusk. Sunlight escapes our today with a hopeful promise to rise in the morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Celebrate Rolling Monkey’s 4th birthday this weekend

This weekend, Statesboro favorite Rolling Monkey is turning four! Rolling Monkey is locally owned by Georgia Southern alumni Garrett and Meagan Clark. You can join the celebration this Sunday, November 13, to help Rolling Monkey continue to inspire people who inspire the world. Each year, the Clarks and Rolling Monkey...
STATESBORO, GA
Narcity USA

I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best

JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Nicole topples beachfront homes

Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider) Nicole topples beachfront homes. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

A veteran goes from homeless to general manager

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Angelo Shaw is the general manager at the Planet Fitness in Statesboro. A job he has a unique passion for. “My favorite part is just watching everybody on their journey. Watching everybody push through their journey. Seeing them on a daily basis.”. Maybe D’Angelo is...
STATESBORO, GA
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff

Election Day may be over but the Hilton Head mayoral race is still undecided. Neither JoAnn Orischak nor Alan Perry got the 50% of the vote needed to win, so there will be a runoff. Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff. Election Day may be over but the Hilton...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy