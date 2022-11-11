Read full article on original website
Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returned on Saturday outside of Temple Mickve Israel. Monterey Square was full of people enjoying shawarma, latkes, New York-style egg creams, and plenty of other cuisines. The festival experienced a hiatus after 2020 when Shalom Y’all went virtual due to the COVID pandemic. Congregation Mickve […]
WJCL
Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
WJCL
Disney Princess: The Concert being performed next week at the Johnny Mercer Theater
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You'll find Disney magic at Savannah's Johnny Mercer theater next week!. The show is a celebration of Disney's iconic princesses. While the cast will not be in costume, they encourage audience members to dress up. They will perform Disney classics such as "Part of Your World,"...
robertsnapspot.com
Moss on Brick, the Golden Hour
Celebrating “WalkingSquares” challenge. On good thing about the time change that comes with Daylight Savings moving the clock back is earlier evening walks. I have always enjoyed photography during the “Golden Hour“. That rare fleeting moment when day turns to dusk. Sunlight escapes our today with a hopeful promise to rise in the morning.
Celebrate Rolling Monkey’s 4th birthday this weekend
This weekend, Statesboro favorite Rolling Monkey is turning four! Rolling Monkey is locally owned by Georgia Southern alumni Garrett and Meagan Clark. You can join the celebration this Sunday, November 13, to help Rolling Monkey continue to inspire people who inspire the world. Each year, the Clarks and Rolling Monkey...
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
wtoc.com
Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
Leeland playing Statesboro concert to benefit the KT Team December 2
Harco Construction presents Leeland live in concert at Connection Church on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM to benefit the KT Team. Limited tickets are on sale now and you can click below to purchase. LEELAND is a Texas-based band made of lead singer, songwriter, and...
WSAV-TV
Nicole topples beachfront homes
Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider) Nicole topples beachfront homes. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple...
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
wtoc.com
Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
WJCL
Nicole delivered much needed rainfall, a look at totals for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole is now a remnant area of low pressure moving through parts of the Northeast and New England. Impacts from the storm have exited southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
wtoc.com
A veteran goes from homeless to general manager
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Angelo Shaw is the general manager at the Planet Fitness in Statesboro. A job he has a unique passion for. “My favorite part is just watching everybody on their journey. Watching everybody push through their journey. Seeing them on a daily basis.”. Maybe D’Angelo is...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
WJCL
Savannah: Car crashes into Taco Bell, causes serious damage to restaurant
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A car jumped a curb and slammed into a Savannah Taco Bell on Sunday afternoon. The crash caused serious damage to the restaurant. It happened at around noon at the Taco Bell off of Skidaway Road, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash left a...
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
WSAV-TV
Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe
The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
WSAV-TV
Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff
Election Day may be over but the Hilton Head mayoral race is still undecided. Neither JoAnn Orischak nor Alan Perry got the 50% of the vote needed to win, so there will be a runoff. Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff. Election Day may be over but the Hilton...
