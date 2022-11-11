Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
Related
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina’s Thinnest House
“The Afro-American has become heir to the myths that it is better to be poor than rich. Lower-class rather than middle or upper. Easy going rather than industrious. Extravagant rather than thrifty and athletic rather than academic.”. Right in the heart of the East side on corner of Reid and...
live5news.com
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
charlestondaily.net
New Surf Shop opening in downtown Charleston – Quiet Store Surf Shop
The location formally occupied by The Loft will soon be reopening as the brand new Quiet Storm Surf Shop. 267 King Street will now be a haven for beach vibes and ocean lovers. Quiet Storm has been in business since 1984 providing affordable clothing, boards, accessories and more and are excited to be part of the King Street shopping experience.
islandeyenews.com
Love At First Sight On Sullivan’s Island
Tucker Dodson, now a pilot in the Air National Guard, spent his childhood “doing island things” and fishing the waters of Sullivan’s Island. Six years ago, Dodson’s freshman year of high school, he took his now wife kayaking in the back creeks. The couple returned to the creek off Thompson Ave for their wedding held in early October. Allie Dodson, a New York native moved to the Charleston area in 2007 and quickly realized the importance of Sullivan’s Island integral community. Both Allie and Tucker agreed that you can feel the connection to the community when you walk through its streets. “Those streets are just part of us. It’s our favorite place in the world,” Allie said. Shortly after the big move, Allie was enrolled in Wando High School where she met Tucker. Both were avid athletes, and captains of their sports team, a similarity which helped solidify their connection. After high school they went on to play in college, Tucker played lacrosse at the Merchant Marine Academy and Allie soccer at Limestone University.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Your Friend in Real Estate: Mount Pleasant’s Jim Grady
In more than 17 years in the real estate business, Charleston’s Jim Grady has seen some surprising changes—stratospheric home prices, growing preference for work-from-home offices and affinities for apartments and condominiums over single-family homes for millennials. One element that will always remain for him, despite any climate, is the collective value he instills in all his agents to foster relationships and trust with every client.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society: Second Chance Store Sale!
Kay Hyman and Gabby Otter tell us about their upcoming two day sale!. On Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th, their entire Second Chance store will be 50% off!. That include furniture, art, home decor, and soo much more!
live5news.com
‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
domino
The Dreamy Pool Is Just a Bonus at This 1875 Home on the Best Block in Charleston
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. The day the crew removed the fireplace from the middle of the kitchen, the whole neighborhood showed up to watch. Giant steel support beams had to come in, then be hoisted up. “It was every dude’s inner-5-year-old fantasy,” says artist Raven Roxanne, laughing. It was also a major milestone in the Charleston, South Carolina, home’s seven-month-long renovation. She brought cookies, naturally.
abcnews4.com
International African American Museum
The IAAM in partnership with The Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina and Mount Moriah Baptist Church is hosting the Pre-Opening Worship Service with Bishop Michael B. Curry to talk with us About The Journey: A Call To Action For Historical, Spiritual And Social Justice. As a community, what is our responsibility to connect to create a healthy, loving community.
Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park opens for the season on Friday
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A holiday tradition in the Lowcountry will hold its opening night on Friday. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights, which features over two million lights, begins dazzling spectators at James Island County Park this weekend. Guests are invited to drive along a three-mile stretch lined with more than 700 light […]
charlestondaily.net
9th Rockabillaque Charleston Festival – Saturday, November 12, 2022
Announcing the 2022 9th Rockabillaque Festival with the Main Event on Sat, November 12th and a Kick-Off Party on Friday, November 11th. It’s an action-packed festival of fun for all ages the festival will include multiple locations including a return to the E Montague Main Strip for a portion of the events including the Classic Car Show! Events will also include many of the new events that were added in 2021.
kiss951.com
Charleston Seafood Restaurant Named One of the Best in the Country
If you’re a true lover of seafood then finding the best seafood spots is probably important to you. It is very, very, VERY important to me. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina I have learned to appreciate great seafood. Fresh shrimp, great crabs, seasoned oysters, and so much more can be found all throughout the Carolinas. I may be biased, but Charleston hands down have the best seafood and no one can convince me otherwise. So, to no surprise one Charleston seafood restaurant was listed as one of the best seafood restaurants in the U.S.
beckersasc.com
South Carolina eye center moving to expanded office
EyeCare Physicians & Surgeons in Charleston, S.C., is moving to a new expanded office space, according to a Nov. 11 report from Waterboro Live. The new clinic location will be a shared space with Retina Consultants of Charleston. Physicians Alexander Kent, MD, and Joseph Lally, MD, joined the practice 20...
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed. The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.
Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
charlestondaily.net
Ashley River Property Protected Forever
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston named best city for veterans after service
Charleston ranked top city in the nation for military members to move to after their service, according to a new study from Navy Federal Credit Union. Charleston also ranked fourth best city for military families and seventh best city for veterans to retire, according to the study, which considered factors such as veterans’ average income, unemployment rates, and proximity to Veterans Administration hospitals and military bases.
Goose Creek Police welcomes new therapy dog, asks public to vote for name
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is asking the public to help name the department’s new therapy dog. According to Goose Creek Police, a local partner gifted the Goldendoodle puppy to Chief Roscoe and the department. Now the department is asking the community to help pick a name for the dog. […]
James Island couple bracing for Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooding
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A James Island couple used their experience during Hurricane Ian to prepare for Nicole. Christina and Michael Miller live on Shoreham Road which was underwater for hours after Ian made landfall. Now, just over a month later, they are bracing for what the next storm may bring. “At least this […]
Comments / 0