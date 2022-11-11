ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, CT

Radio Ink

The Man Who Lived in a Box

AJ, the co-host of Connecticut’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 PLR and 95.9 the FOX, lived for 24 hours in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised over $22,000 in cash. AJ got into the box at 9am Thursday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Rocky Hill students will now get Diwali as school holiday

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill students will now observe Diwali as a holiday after a unanimous vote from the district’s board of education. The vote was made at a Nov. 10 special meeting. Members of the Indian community spoke to the district on Oct. 20 about why it should be a holiday. Diwali, […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today

People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut veteran gifted a free car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

What parents can do as cases of RSV in children continue to surge

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals everywhere are overwhelmed with children suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for premature babies, but a new study shows even healthy children are getting sick. Eyewitness News checked with Connecticut Children’s in Hartford to see why this is...
HARTFORD, CT
happymag.tv

People say this 1937 painting is “proof” of time travel

Many believe this 1937 painting “proves” time travel. The 85-year-old artwork features something that didn’t exist yet. Can you see it?. A piece of artwork painted in 1937 by Umberto Romano, titled Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield portrays the founder of Springfield, Massachusetts, William Pynchon, during the time of the city’s development. Despite Pynchon’s role as the supposed focal point of this piece, something far more intriguing (and puzzling) has captured people’s attention.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theorangetimes.com

A Look Back: The Nursery Truck

Orange remained primarily a farm town until the late 1950s and early 60s, when it began to transition to a “bedroom community” with the majority of new residents going to work in another town. For decades, most of the small businesses in town provided support services for the...
ORANGE, CT
97.5 WOKQ

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Silent Salute: Saint Michael Statue Helps Bristol Heal

In the days after two Bristol police officers were murdered in the line of duty, a stunning tribute quietly arrived outside the police department -- a huge, bronze statue of Saint Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of police officers. Many wondered where it came from, and how long it would stay.
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Torrington homeowner finds bullet hole in garage window

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeowner in Torrington woke up to find a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. Torrington Police say they received a call from a homeowner a little after 1:00 am reporting they found a bullet hole in their garage window. Police say this...
TORRINGTON, CT

