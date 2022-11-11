Read full article on original website
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Radio Ink
The Man Who Lived in a Box
AJ, the co-host of Connecticut’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 PLR and 95.9 the FOX, lived for 24 hours in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised over $22,000 in cash. AJ got into the box at 9am Thursday...
Rocky Hill students will now get Diwali as school holiday
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill students will now observe Diwali as a holiday after a unanimous vote from the district’s board of education. The vote was made at a Nov. 10 special meeting. Members of the Indian community spoke to the district on Oct. 20 about why it should be a holiday. Diwali, […]
NBC Connecticut
Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today
People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
Connecticut veteran gifted a free car
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
Eyewitness News
What parents can do as cases of RSV in children continue to surge
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals everywhere are overwhelmed with children suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for premature babies, but a new study shows even healthy children are getting sick. Eyewitness News checked with Connecticut Children’s in Hartford to see why this is...
happymag.tv
People say this 1937 painting is “proof” of time travel
Many believe this 1937 painting “proves” time travel. The 85-year-old artwork features something that didn’t exist yet. Can you see it?. A piece of artwork painted in 1937 by Umberto Romano, titled Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield portrays the founder of Springfield, Massachusetts, William Pynchon, during the time of the city’s development. Despite Pynchon’s role as the supposed focal point of this piece, something far more intriguing (and puzzling) has captured people’s attention.
theorangetimes.com
A Look Back: The Nursery Truck
Orange remained primarily a farm town until the late 1950s and early 60s, when it began to transition to a “bedroom community” with the majority of new residents going to work in another town. For decades, most of the small businesses in town provided support services for the...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
NBC Connecticut
Silent Salute: Saint Michael Statue Helps Bristol Heal
In the days after two Bristol police officers were murdered in the line of duty, a stunning tribute quietly arrived outside the police department -- a huge, bronze statue of Saint Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of police officers. Many wondered where it came from, and how long it would stay.
Lebanon woman discovers her friend is her sister, travels to Dominican Republic to meet biological family
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — “Cassandra and I were friends, working at a bar in New Haven, Connecticut,” said Julia Tinetti, not long after these friends of eight years found out they were much more, thanks to a 23andMe test. “Sure enough, I opened it and hit DNA relatives and Cassandra was at the top, it […]
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Been Really Stressful': Twin Babies From Orange Hospitalized With RSV
Ashley Western is keeping a close watch on her twin boys – Bodie and Crew - at Yale New Haven Hospital. “It's been really stressful to be admitted to the hospital,” Western said. On Monday, the mom from Orange decided to bring her three-month-olds to Yale after they...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
trumbulltimes.com
University of Saint Joseph dining hall chef 'dismissed' after failed West Hartford health check, company says
WEST HARTFORD — University of Saint Joseph's McGovern Dining Hall has passed reinspection after a September routine health check revealed mouse droppings, flies and "unclean" equipment, the report shows. A West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department inspector scored the dining hall a 73 out of 100 at a routine inspection on...
Eyewitness News
Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
Eyewitness News
Torrington homeowner finds bullet hole in garage window
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeowner in Torrington woke up to find a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. Torrington Police say they received a call from a homeowner a little after 1:00 am reporting they found a bullet hole in their garage window. Police say this...
