Approximately 31.9 million households in the United States have a pet cat! In fact, one in four American homes have at least one. Cats are very smart and lovable animals that have been important companions to humans for thousands of years. Over the millennia, many cat breeds have come and gone and the cats we see today may not be the same types that our great-great-grandparents saw years ago. This article will investigate the interesting history of domestic cats, their relationships with humans, and three particularly interesting extinct cat breeds!

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO