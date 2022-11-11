ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.The worst-affected areas include some of Kenya's most visited, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu...
justpene50

Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics

If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
BBC

Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies

A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
a-z-animals.com

Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog

Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog. Leopards (Panthera pardus) are one of the five species of the large cat genus Panthera, which also encompasses tigers, lions, and jaguars. These stunning carnivores are frequently kept in captivity and are the focus of myths and legends. Leopards can reach between 80 and 200 lbs at maturity.
Tree Hugger

Why Some Tree-Dwelling Primates Are Moving to the Ground

Climate change and deforestation are prompting some primates to leave their tree homes and spend more time on the ground. A new study of nearly 50 species of monkeys and lemurs has looked at the reason these arboreal animals have moved to terrestrial habitats. The longer they are on the ground, they are more likely to have a difficult time finding food and shelter. Out of the trees, they’re also more likely to have negative run-ins with people and domestic animals.
a-z-animals.com

Discover 3 Fascinating Extinct Cat Breeds!

Approximately 31.9 million households in the United States have a pet cat! In fact, one in four American homes have at least one. Cats are very smart and lovable animals that have been important companions to humans for thousands of years. Over the millennia, many cat breeds have come and gone and the cats we see today may not be the same types that our great-great-grandparents saw years ago. This article will investigate the interesting history of domestic cats, their relationships with humans, and three particularly interesting extinct cat breeds!
10NEWS

Meet the 2 new Asian elephants coming to Smithsonian’s National Zoo

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Two female Asian elephants will join the herd at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI). Trong Nhi, 19, and her 9-year-old daughter Nhi Linh will join male Spike, 41 and females Kamala, 47, Swarna, 47, Bozie, 47, and Maharani, 32, at the Elephant Trails exhibit, a habitat that includes space for socializing, training and playing while providing staff safe access to care for the animals, the zoo said.
natureworldnews.com

Iberian Lynx, Source of Genes that Live on in Over 900 Felines, Dies at 20 — Spain

The Iberian lynx, which provided the genes for about 900 wild cats, passed away in Spain recently at the age of 20. Aura, an Iberian lynx who helped save her species from extinction and whose genes are still present in over 900 of the spotted and tufty-eared cats, passed away in southern Spain at the record-breaking age of 20.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope

Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope. The Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many top predators. They are all highly skilled and possess many adaptions to allow them to efficiently capture other animals so that they can consume them. So, what happens when two top predators both think that a certain item of prey belongs to them?
natureworldnews.com

Elephants and Humans Fights for Resources as Drought in Kenya Worsens

For Kenyan farmers suffering from drought, thirsty elephants present a new dilemma. Due to increased competition for resources, residents in Taita-Taveta county have had to devise inventive methods of keeping wildlife at bay. Elephants and Farmers. Francis Mutuku didn't worry about how he would provide for himself or a future...
Ars Technica

Take that! Octopuses caught on camera vigorously throwing debris at each other

Octopuses in Australia have been caught on camera gathering silt, shells, or algae and throwing the debris, according to a new paper published in the journal PLoS ONE. It's the first time this kind of throwing behavior has been reported in octopuses, and the authors believe there is evidence that some of the recorded throws that hit others were deliberately targeted, suggesting the behavior plays a social role.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds

Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
Gizmodo

Drought Is Killing Zebras, Elephants, and Wildebeest in East Africa

More than one thousand of some of Kenya’s most endangered animals have died this year because of a devastating drought gripping the region. A report released Friday from Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage takes stock of how the drought in East Africa is affecting some of Africa’s most iconic wildlife. In all, the report finds, the drought has led to the deaths of more than 500 wildebeest, more than 400 zebra, and more than 200 elephants between February and October of this year. Photos show some of the animal victims of this extreme weather (warning: some of the images may be disturbing).

