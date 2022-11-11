Read full article on original website
Wild chimps and gorillas can form social bonds that last for decades
Friendly associations between gorillas and chimpanzees in the wild can persist for decades, and may originate around food sharing and defense against predators.
Good News Network
Watch How Adult Elephants React to Birth in the Herd Just Moments After Adorable Baby is Born
For the first time in 8 years, the orphan-elephant heard in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is welcoming a new infant, and the response was inspiring to witness. All elephants celebrate a new baby with great fanfare, but Sheldrick’s herd of former orphans took it to the next level.
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests and zebras dead in Kenya amid prolonged drought
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests, and zebras have died across Kenya amid the nation's longest drought in decades.
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.The worst-affected areas include some of Kenya's most visited, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu...
Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics
If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
BBC
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies
A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
a-z-animals.com
Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog
Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog. Leopards (Panthera pardus) are one of the five species of the large cat genus Panthera, which also encompasses tigers, lions, and jaguars. These stunning carnivores are frequently kept in captivity and are the focus of myths and legends. Leopards can reach between 80 and 200 lbs at maturity.
Tree Hugger
Why Some Tree-Dwelling Primates Are Moving to the Ground
Climate change and deforestation are prompting some primates to leave their tree homes and spend more time on the ground. A new study of nearly 50 species of monkeys and lemurs has looked at the reason these arboreal animals have moved to terrestrial habitats. The longer they are on the ground, they are more likely to have a difficult time finding food and shelter. Out of the trees, they’re also more likely to have negative run-ins with people and domestic animals.
Dozens of species were assumed to be mute — until they were recorded making sounds
In the animal kingdom, some creatures are famous for the sounds they make — birds and their songs, cats and their meows, frogs and their ribbits. But some animals are more quietly mysterious. Do turtles talk? What about other lesser-known vertebrates such as tuataras, caecilians and lungfish?. The answer...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 3 Fascinating Extinct Cat Breeds!
Approximately 31.9 million households in the United States have a pet cat! In fact, one in four American homes have at least one. Cats are very smart and lovable animals that have been important companions to humans for thousands of years. Over the millennia, many cat breeds have come and gone and the cats we see today may not be the same types that our great-great-grandparents saw years ago. This article will investigate the interesting history of domestic cats, their relationships with humans, and three particularly interesting extinct cat breeds!
10NEWS
Meet the 2 new Asian elephants coming to Smithsonian’s National Zoo
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Two female Asian elephants will join the herd at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI). Trong Nhi, 19, and her 9-year-old daughter Nhi Linh will join male Spike, 41 and females Kamala, 47, Swarna, 47, Bozie, 47, and Maharani, 32, at the Elephant Trails exhibit, a habitat that includes space for socializing, training and playing while providing staff safe access to care for the animals, the zoo said.
natureworldnews.com
Iberian Lynx, Source of Genes that Live on in Over 900 Felines, Dies at 20 — Spain
The Iberian lynx, which provided the genes for about 900 wild cats, passed away in Spain recently at the age of 20. Aura, an Iberian lynx who helped save her species from extinction and whose genes are still present in over 900 of the spotted and tufty-eared cats, passed away in southern Spain at the record-breaking age of 20.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope. The Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many top predators. They are all highly skilled and possess many adaptions to allow them to efficiently capture other animals so that they can consume them. So, what happens when two top predators both think that a certain item of prey belongs to them?
natureworldnews.com
Elephants and Humans Fights for Resources as Drought in Kenya Worsens
For Kenyan farmers suffering from drought, thirsty elephants present a new dilemma. Due to increased competition for resources, residents in Taita-Taveta county have had to devise inventive methods of keeping wildlife at bay. Elephants and Farmers. Francis Mutuku didn't worry about how he would provide for himself or a future...
Ars Technica
Take that! Octopuses caught on camera vigorously throwing debris at each other
Octopuses in Australia have been caught on camera gathering silt, shells, or algae and throwing the debris, according to a new paper published in the journal PLoS ONE. It's the first time this kind of throwing behavior has been reported in octopuses, and the authors believe there is evidence that some of the recorded throws that hit others were deliberately targeted, suggesting the behavior plays a social role.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
Poachers Caught Butchering Giraffe in Bloody Scenes Ending in Gunfight
Poaching of vulnerable and endangered animals has increased in recent months because of a drought scorching Kenya and other nearby African countries.
Gizmodo
Drought Is Killing Zebras, Elephants, and Wildebeest in East Africa
More than one thousand of some of Kenya’s most endangered animals have died this year because of a devastating drought gripping the region. A report released Friday from Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage takes stock of how the drought in East Africa is affecting some of Africa’s most iconic wildlife. In all, the report finds, the drought has led to the deaths of more than 500 wildebeest, more than 400 zebra, and more than 200 elephants between February and October of this year. Photos show some of the animal victims of this extreme weather (warning: some of the images may be disturbing).
