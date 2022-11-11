ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military

The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
Rutherford Source

Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
iheart.com

Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day

It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mashed

Red Lobster And Bonefish Grill Are Offering Free Shrimp For Veterans Day

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, honoring those who fought for the United States during past wars and who served in the military (via Military.com). The federal holiday is an important day for more than 19 million men and women in the U.S., who allowed the rest of the country to live their lives knowing their freedom and country were defended (via USO).
People

All the Chain Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free Food on Veterans Day

Starbucks, Wendy's and IHOP are some of the food joints honoring Veterans Day on Nov. 11 This Veterans Day, restaurants nationwide are honoring veterans and active-duty military members with food and drink deals. From free coffee to complimentary donuts, here are the freebies hitting restaurant chains on Nov. 11. Applebee's: Active-duty military members and veterans can order a free meal from a select menu. Plus, they will also receive a $5 gift card that is redeemable for future orders. Buffalo Wild Wings: Locations nationwide are giving out 10 boneless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Special Veterans Day Deals

While we will never be able to fully thank veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made, restaurant chains are honoring veterans with free meals and goodies. Here’s a list of some from Military.com. Take note that many of deals require some sort of proof of military service. 7-Eleven —...
Taste Of Home

Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Drinks to Veterans on Veterans Day

Thanksgiving may be the star holiday of November, but it’s not the only thing to celebrate as the year draws to a close. Veterans Day may not include large family gatherings and pumpkin pies, but it’s a chance to thank and honor the military community and other federal workers, especially with this Starbucks Veterans Day deal.
Outsider.com

Veterans Day 2022: What’s Open and What’s Closed

Veterans Day means some businesses and government offices will be closed. At the same time, several retail stores and restaurants will celebrate those who served with sales and free food and drink for vets and their families. If you’re making plans to celebrate Veterans Day, a Friday date night, or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy