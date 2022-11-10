The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.6 per cent in the three months to September, up from 3.5 per cent in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.Darren Morgan, director of labour and economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said a shift of older people leaving the workforce following the pandemic has intensified, in addition to half a million working days in August and September lost to strikes. The Office for National Statistics has also published data on wages showing between July and September total and regular pay fell in real terms by...

26 MINUTES AGO