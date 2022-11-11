Read full article on original website
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
Strong Santa Ana winds to blow through SoCal this week
The Santa Ana winds are returning to Southern California and warnings have been issued about increased fire danger.
Searchers in Ontario probe flooded basin amid search for 4 missing in storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash in Ontario.
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week. The search began Tuesday when 10 people, believed to be homeless, were swept down...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily
A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Three car collision leaves one dead
A three car collision on highway 189 leaves a 29-year-old female out of Visalia dead, another with moderate injuries and the other uninjured. EXETER–A female out of Visalia lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a vehicle that then caused a head on collision with a vehicle on the other side of the highway.
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Woman gives birth on California freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. — An Orange County couple thought they gave themselves plenty of time to make it to the hospital to welcome their bundle of joy, but their baby girl moved up the deadline. The mother gave birth on the side of California’s 5 Freeway in Anaheim, sidestepping their...
California rainfall results in 1 dead, 5 rescued and 4 others missing after being swept downstream
Ten people were swept away in a current near Los Angeles, including one who died and four others who are still missing
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
‘The baby was already here:’ Woman gives birth on Anaheim freeway
A woman and her baby girl were OK despite being unable to make it to a hospital before the mother gave birth on a freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night. The father, who said his name was Jeffrey, told camera crews at the scene that his wife’s contractions were four minutes apart when they decided to […]
More people presumed dead in Ontario storm basin following heavy rainfall
A recovery operation is underway after 10 people were washed away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday, and up to four of them remain missing. The incident was first reported around 9:50 a.m. on 4th Street near John Galvin Park. The operation is now focused on East Philadelphia […]
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
