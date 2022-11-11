ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
ONTARIO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily

A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
thesungazette.com

Three car collision leaves one dead

A three car collision on highway 189 leaves a 29-year-old female out of Visalia dead, another with moderate injuries and the other uninjured. EXETER–A female out of Visalia lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a vehicle that then caused a head on collision with a vehicle on the other side of the highway.
VISALIA, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
WSB Radio

Woman gives birth on California freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. — An Orange County couple thought they gave themselves plenty of time to make it to the hospital to welcome their bundle of joy, but their baby girl moved up the deadline. The mother gave birth on the side of California’s 5 Freeway in Anaheim, sidestepping their...
ANAHEIM, CA
Daily Mail

BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater

A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin

A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

