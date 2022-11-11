ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 loss to Bakersfield

The Ontario Reign could not find much success in a tight game as they fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night. BAK: Filip Engaras (1) ASST: Jason Demers (5), Greg McKegg (3) BAK: Filip Engaras (2) ASST: Yanni Kaldis (3) ONT: Quinton Byfield (1) ASST: Alan Quine (7), Alex...
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Win Over the Predators

The Colorado Avalanche returned to Ball Arena in Denver Thursday night from a two-game trip to Finland, and a four-day break, to host the Nashville Predators. It was the first game on home ice for Colorado since Oct. 21, 20 days ago. After getting down 1-0 early in the first...
Avs' Gabriel Landeskog moved to long-term injured reserve

The Colorado Avalanche moved captain Gabriel Landeskog to long-term injured reserve, ColoradoHockeyNow.com reported Saturday. The move, which provides the team some salary cap relief, was not a surprise as the forward was projected to miss about 12 weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 17. Landeskog, who turns 30 on...
Rangers Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 11/13/22

The offensive onslaught the New York Rangers (7-6-3) had during the third period of their 8-2 win versus the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 10 now seems to be an aberration, as the Nashville Predators held them to one goal in a 2-1 loss on Nov. 12. Until they get on a winning streak and score a fair amount of goals consistently, they will remain the definition of unpredictability as they have been through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season.
Colorado hosts St. Louis following Makar's 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (4-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-4-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Cale Makar's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Avalanche's 4-1 win. Colorado is 7-4-1 overall with a 3-0-1 record...
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
Avalanche’s O’Connor Creates Scoring Depth

The Colorado Avalanche are on a three-game winning streak – and the driving force behind it likely isn’t one of the names you’d expect. Logan O’Connor has four goals over those last three games, launching him into a pretty good start to the 2022-23 season. The...
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1

DENVER -- — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
Flames beat Jets 3-2 to end 7-game skid

CALGARY, Alberta -- — Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Saturday night, ending a seven-game winless skid. Trevor Lewis also scored and Rasmus Andersson had two assists for for Calgary, which came in on an...
Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes

It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Hurricanes

COLORADO AVALANCHE (7-4-1) VS CAROLINA HURRICANES (9-4-1) The Colorado Avalanche will look to weather the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. The game is the second of a three-game homestand. The Avs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when puck drops at 7 P.M. at Ball Arena. LAST...
Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans

The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst. The Broncos fall to 3-6...
PSST… 70+ Things To Do in Denver | The Ultimate Denver Bucket List

Even if you’ve lived in the city for decades, there is so much to taste, see and do in Denver. Explore our extensive bucket list of things worth doing — from outdoorsy adventures to exclusive speakeasies, and everything in between. Plus, we’ve included a few options outside of the city limits to help you get the full Colorado experience.
