Delaware State

Terry Mansfield

Fun Things To Do In Delaware

Delaware offers many fun attractions despite being the second smallest state in the country. A view of the beach at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware looking north at Delaware Avenue.By Dough4872 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
10 Delaware spots for supper and a show

Sure, you could go to dinner and just, you know, eat. Or you could experience a little entertainment with your entrée. Here are some places in Delaware where you can get supper and a show. The Room at Cedar Grove Founded by chef and musician Paul Cullen, The Room at Cedar Grove is a Lewes-area event venue west of Route 1 on Cedar ... Read More
Delaware veterans sacrificed greatly in country’s wars

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole may have pushed VFW Post 7447’s annual Veterans Day ceremony inside, but dozens of people still crammed into the post’s State Road home for the Nov. 11 ceremony to show their respect. Fort Miles Historical Association member Edward Paterline was the keynote speaker....
Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount

A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
DMV rolls out veteran indicator for driver licenses, IDs

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new driver license indicator that allows veterans to verify their military service on their identification card. Supporters of the new feature say it will eliminate the need for veterans to carry a separate card or official discharge form to prove their service. “There are nearly 80,000 veterans living in Delaware and ... Read More
Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
Delaware election results 2022

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates New Castle County Kent County Sussex County Republicans who predicted a red wave in Delaware’s 2022 general election were sorely mistaken. None of the Republican candidates for statewide office were successful in the election that brought out about 43% of registered voters. Lee Murphy, GOP candidate for Delaware’s ... Read More
South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter

Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
Fatal Parking Lot Collision

Delaware State Police officers investigating a tragic event that left a pedestrian injured. The pedestrian was carried away in an ambulance after being hit by an 80 year old. Sadly, when the pedestrian arrived at the hospital via ambulance he was presumed to be dead. The police are currently trying to figure out how to handle this event.
