5 Solid Stocks to Play a Topsy-Turvy Wall Street
Major stock indexes in the United States posted their biggest gains in months last week on signs of inflation moderating. Soft inflation data, undeniably, bolstered expectations among investors that there could be a shift in the Federal Reserve’s present hawkish stance, which is unfavorably impacting consumers’ spending habits and deterring economic growth.
Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks were rising today as investors processed the latest inflation data, which was better than expected. Investors are hoping slowing inflation could spur the Federal Reserve to slow the pace and intensity of its interest rate hikes. As a result, market indexes were inching higher today with the S&P 500 up by 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.8% by midafternoon.
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shot up 36% on the stock market in the past month after suffering a brutal sell-off for most of the year. The rally seems a tad surprising -- the chipmaker issued a terrible outlook in August thanks to the weakness in the personal computer (PC) market, which hamstrung its gaming business.
Swiss Market Ends On Positive Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday despite struggling for direction earlier in the session. Rising optimism about the U.S. Federal Reserve turning less aggressive with rate hikes helped lift sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 26.63 points or 0.24% at 11,026.22 after...
Nvidia ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Graphics chipmaker Nvidia NVDA is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16, after market close. Caught in the tech sector selling spree — triggered by rate hike concerns — Nvidia has plunged 14.4% over the past three months. The stock is underperforming the industry’s average...
Inflation not expected to avert travelers
Thanksgiving travel is inflation-proof, apparently. About 55 million people around the U.S. are expected to travel next week for turkey day -- a 1.5% increase from last year, according to ...
ETFs Rally in Q4 as Inflation Slows, but the 2023 Outlook Remains Uncertain
ETF investors have benefited from a bounce back in Q4 after a very challenging first three quarters in 2022. ETFs representing the major asset classes received positive momentum after the October inflation numbers reported on November 10 were lower than expected. The rebound included ‘risk-on’ asset classes, such as U.S. small caps, emerging market equities, and high yield corporate bonds. The small cap iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was up 11.6% in Q4 through November 11, after a decline of 25% in the first three quarters. Similarly, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) were up 9.4% and 4.9%, respectively, in this quarter through November 11, after declining 28% and 16% in the first three quarters.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ANET
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Arista Networks is now the #133 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
Wall Street Analysts See a 127% Upside in Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) have gained 45.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.06, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $16.03 indicates a potential upside of 127.1%.
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PGX
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGX) where we have detected an approximate $71.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.4% decrease week over week (from 424,900,000 to 418,800,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of PGX, versus its 200 day moving average:
FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators
Nov 13 (Reuters) - The collapse of FTX is the subject of scrutiny from investigators in the Bahamas, who are looking at whether any "criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police said on Sunday. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, one of the highest profile crypto blowups, after traders rushed...
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Is Dollar General (DG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dollar General (DG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
First Merchants (FRME) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.28), with the stock changing hands as low as $42.64 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
