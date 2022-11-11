Read full article on original website
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
Wheeler's late goal leads to Jets OT victory against Kraken
SEATTLE -- Blake Wheeler scored his 300th NHL goal with 5.2 seconds remaining in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets completed the comeback in overtime for a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Wheeler scored on a rebound in the crease after Kraken...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL
With Sights Set on Nine Straight Wins, Devils Host Coyotes | PREVIEW
The Devils wrap up a three-game homestand when the Coyotes arrive in town. The Devils are looking to extend their win streak to nine games when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. The club squeaked out an overtime victory against the Senators on Tuesday to keep their streak alive.
NHL
Tinordi scores twice, gives Blackhawks late win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jarred Tinordi scored his second goal of the game with 2:42 left in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Honda Center on Saturday. Tinordi's slap shot from the left point deflected in off Henrique's leg and the skate of Dmitry Kulikov.
NHL
Bruins defeat Canucks, extend home winning streak to nine games
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins extended their home winning streak to nine games with a 5-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Sunday. The streak is the longest to begin a season in Bruins history. "It says we can win games in a lot of different fashions,"...
NHL
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues stepped up to the challenge in a Saturday night battle in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights had won nine straight games and possessed the NHL's best record before the Blues came to town. St. Louis showed perserverance and teamwork when they rallied from a 2-1...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker
On a night with puck luck was in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike. With the Kraken holding a 2-1 lead from the mid-third period, the...
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Shesterkin makes 31 saves, Rangers defeat Coyotes
NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves, and the New York Rangers overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, and Barclay Goodrow, Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored for the Rangers (8-6-3), who have won two of three since losing three in a row (0-2-1).
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Blues look for third straight win, visit red-hot Avalanche
Hurricanes look to rebound at Blackhawks; Senators host Islanders amid Giroux point streak. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Monday. Blues hope to keep building against red-hot...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
NHL
Pinto focused on winning games, not Calder Trophy for Senators
Forward who leads NHL rookies with eight goals says, 'I really care about the team result'. Shane Pinto could do something only one other player has done in Ottawa Senators history. The forward is leading rookies in goals with eight and is tied for second in points (nine) and is...
NHL
Bolts Double Up Caps, 6-3
As good as the Capitals were in their 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night in Washington, they were every bit as bad and then some in Sunday's rematch in Tampa, particularly in the first period. The Caps dug themselves an early four-goal ditch on Sunday against the Bolts, giving up four goals and making a goaltending change before they were able to record their first shot on net of the game, and ultimately absorbing a 6-3 setback.
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
