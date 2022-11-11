Read full article on original website
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
NHL On Tap: Blues look for third straight win, visit red-hot Avalanche
Hurricanes look to rebound at Blackhawks; Senators host Islanders amid Giroux point streak. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Monday. Blues hope to keep building against red-hot...
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker
On a night with puck luck was in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike. With the Kraken holding a 2-1 lead from the mid-third period, the...
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues stepped up to the challenge in a Saturday night battle in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights had won nine straight games and possessed the NHL's best record before the Blues came to town. St. Louis showed perserverance and teamwork when they rallied from a 2-1...
With Sights Set on Nine Straight Wins, Devils Host Coyotes | PREVIEW
The Devils wrap up a three-game homestand when the Coyotes arrive in town. The Devils are looking to extend their win streak to nine games when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. The club squeaked out an overtime victory against the Senators on Tuesday to keep their streak alive.
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
Wheeler's late goal leads to Jets OT victory against Kraken
SEATTLE -- Blake Wheeler scored his 300th NHL goal with 5.2 seconds remaining in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets completed the comeback in overtime for a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Wheeler scored on a rebound in the crease after Kraken...
Pinto focused on winning games, not Calder Trophy for Senators
Forward who leads NHL rookies with eight goals says, 'I really care about the team result'. Shane Pinto could do something only one other player has done in Ottawa Senators history. The forward is leading rookies in goals with eight and is tied for second in points (nine) and is...
Parise, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets in OT
Wins it at 39 seconds; Nelson scores twice for New York. Zach Parise netted the overtime winner, Brock Nelson scored two times, helping the Islanders earn a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets in overtime. 04:59 •. Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the New York Islanders...
Lindholm, Ruzicka lift Flames past Jets to end seven-game slide
CALGARY -- Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames won for the first time in eight games, 3-2 against the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames (6-6-2), who hadn't won since Oct....
Tinordi scores twice, gives Blackhawks late win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jarred Tinordi scored his second goal of the game with 2:42 left in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Honda Center on Saturday. Tinordi's slap shot from the left point deflected in off Henrique's leg and the skate of Dmitry Kulikov.
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
Time for a reset: Stars look to fix uncharacteristic mistakes Sunday
The Stars have lost two games in a row and have surrendered five goals in each. That's uncharacteristic for a team that has been hot to start the season and was ranked in the top five in goals against before the setback. So as they go back on the road...
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 loss to Bakersfield
The Ontario Reign could not find much success in a tight game as they fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night. BAK: Filip Engaras (1) ASST: Jason Demers (5), Greg McKegg (3) BAK: Filip Engaras (2) ASST: Yanni Kaldis (3) ONT: Quinton Byfield (1) ASST: Alan Quine (7), Alex...
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Suffering their first regulation loss of the season on home ice, the Florida Panthers put forth a strong effort in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Winners in three of their last five games, the Panthers now sit at 8-6-1.
