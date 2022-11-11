It’s safe to say that this is an episode the wrestling fans who watch Young Rock have been waiting for. Most readers know this story: young Rocky Maivia seemed like a sure thing; he had the lineage, he had the athleticism, and he had the charm. For whatever reason, the fans turned on him and thus began “Rocky Sucks”. That was the chant that followed him around as he tried to push through the jeers and it became the focal point of his heel turn.

2 DAYS AGO