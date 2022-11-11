ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kansas threatens Duke's Champions Classic supremacy

The annual State Farms Champions Classic began in 2011, featuring two matchups per year on the same night, always involving the Duke basketball program plus fellow heavyweights Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State. Entering this year's edition on Tuesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds in Cardinals' 27-17 win over Rams

Finally, our Arizona Cardinals secure a divisional win. In a game they absolutely had to have, the Cards beat up on their hated rival Rams 27-17, a game that felt over at halftime. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph continues to deliver despite being undermanned, as they were in this one. Both...

