ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
5 NXT superstars most ready to be called up by WWE right now
WWE NXT is on fire right now and some of the brand’s top superstars look ready to make their way to the main roster. Coming off of NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE NXT continues its invigorating Tuesday night show that always leaves everyone surprised. We’re witnessing the development of some future WWE Raw or SmackDown superstars.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan made her return alongside the Viking Raiders. The trio wound up attacking Hit Row on the show. Logan was released from WWE back in April of 2020. She briefly returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms More Matches For Next Episode Of NXT
This Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT promises to be an exciting one. Two major title matches were announced for the night. Shawn Michaels will also appear to issue a statement regarding the WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The first of two title matches will see Bron Breakker defend...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Reacts To The Usos Making History After WWE SmackDown
The Usos are certainly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves as they have taken part in several historic matches over the years. They crossed yet another milestone recently, and Roman Reigns reacted to it as well. As seen on this...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For The WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Tonight the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament is set to kick off on SmackDown, and WWE has announced that the winner of the tournament will receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. WWE has also announced that Santos Escobar will take on Shinsuke Nakamura tonight in a first round match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Riddle & Elias will take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) in tag team action on this Monday’s episode of RAW. “Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Peoria, Illinois: Six-Man Tag
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois and here are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Suggests Chyna Sabotaged His Match With Triple H
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has claimed that the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer may have sabotaged a high-profile match he had with Triple H. Jericho debuted in the WWF in 1999 and his first major feud was with Chyna, and he would go to war with “The Game” the following year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair to Miss Appearance for WWE Partner
Charlotte Flair is set to miss her first public appearance in months. Flair was scheduled to appear at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports, but she took to Twitter this evening to announce that she will be missing the appearance. She also reminded fans that her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there.
Yardbarker
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor United States title match announced for WWE Raw
A match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor for the United States Championship has been added to Monday’s Raw. The match was announced during Friday’s episode of SmackDown. This follows an angle that took place on Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Additionally, a Miz TV segment...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Dade City, FL
WWE held a NXT live event on Friday night from the Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. – Channing...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on November 11, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 11/9. AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022) We have a back-and-forth talk segment between Christian Cage (w/ Luchasaurus) and Jungle Boy. He points out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Attacks The Bloodline
Sheamus has returned to WWE television following his recent wedding. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sheamus joined Ridge Holland and Butch to brawl with the Bloodline. As the show came to a close, the Bloodline came to the ring to celebrate The Usos’ more than likely becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in the history of the company. That’s when The Brawling Brutes made their way to the ring, setting up a feud between the two factions.
itrwrestling.com
WWE SmackDown Star Sets Sights On Clash With Brock Lesnar
Since making his debut in 2002 Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars that the company has ever seen. However, despite his fearsome reputation in the ring, one current star has claimed that a clash with The Beast would be a dream match. While Lesnar has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Reacts To Criticism Over Him Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t A Great Wrestler
Road Dogg shocked a lot of fans when he stated that he didn’t think WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was a great wrestler. The former New Age Outlaw member made the comment on a recent episode of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. He later posted a video responding to all of the negative feedback from his comments about Hart.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Kelly Is Launching His Own Wrestling Promotion
Wrestling commentator/interviewer/ring announcer Kevin Kelly is set to take on a new role as the founder of his own promotion. On Twitter, Kelly announced that his American eXcellence Wrestling promotion will have its first event on January 7th at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania. Kelly also revealed the promotion’s...
