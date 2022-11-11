ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Kansas threatens Duke's Champions Classic supremacy

The annual State Farms Champions Classic began in 2011, featuring two matchups per year on the same night, always involving the Duke basketball program plus fellow heavyweights Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State. Entering this year's edition on Tuesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in ...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy