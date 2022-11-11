Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bradleyscout.com
Aggies prove too much for Braves in Utah
Arriving in Logan, Utah for the team’s first road game of the season, Bradley men’s basketball (1-1) went cold, getting outrebounded by their quality Utah State Aggies (2-0) opponent. Guard Steven Ashworth and forward Zee Hamoda combined for 43 points while two other Aggies reached double figures to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz responds to Mizzou's loss at Tennessee, says he has 'no issues' with Vols running up score late
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers battled No. 5 Tennessee close for 2+ quarters on Saturday in Knoxville. Early in the third quarter, the Tigers scored to cut the Vols’ lead to 28-24. From that point on, though, the Vols scored 38 unanswered points, cruising to a massive 66-24 win over Mizzou.
krcgtv.com
Boonville defeats Moberly for District Championship
Moberly — The Boonville Pirates are District Champions after defeating Moberly 28-13.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz hammered on social media for awful end-of-half play calling and clock management
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are on Rocky Top on Saturday afternoon for a game against No. 5 Tennessee. When you’re playing a team as good as the Vols, you can’t afford to have any self-inflicted wounds. Well, avoiding those isn’t something this Mizzou team has done well in 2022.
SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores
Keep up with local high school football scores for the third week of the MSHSAA playoffs COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Scores from Week 12 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia
Two Columbia drivers had serious injuries after one turned in front of the other early Thursday on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. The post Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler
Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
Three dogs die in Boone County house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
'It is kind of surreal': Cars 4 Heroes honors Columbia veteran with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Justin Manary served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012. He sustained injuries while deployed and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since his return, he has been trying to settle into day-to-day life with his wife and three children. "I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2011...
Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
krcgtv.com
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer
COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces a pair of felony charges after police say he shot a gun during a road rage incident Monday night. Rodriguez Long Jr., 23, is charged with shooting at someone from a vehicle and armed criminal action. Witnesses said they were traveling eastbound on Highway 54 when The post Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Aldi’s Soft Open Starts Off With Large Lines Due To Scam
Excitement in Lake Ozark as a new supermarket option opens its doors. Although its official grand opening is scheduled for November 17th, what’s described as a “soft opening” Friday morning had lines of people lined up around the store and into the parking lot beside Osage Beach Parkway.
abc17news.com
Humane society seeks community’s help to identify man accused of breaking into shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Central Missouri Humane Society needs the public's help to identify a man accused of breaking into the shelter on Wednesday night. This video provided by the Central Missouri Humane Society shows a man breaking into the building on Nov. 9. According to a press release, the...
Comments / 0