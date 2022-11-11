ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

bradleyscout.com

Aggies prove too much for Braves in Utah

Arriving in Logan, Utah for the team’s first road game of the season, Bradley men’s basketball (1-1) went cold, getting outrebounded by their quality Utah State Aggies (2-0) opponent. Guard Steven Ashworth and forward Zee Hamoda combined for 43 points while two other Aggies reached double figures to...
LOGAN, UT
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler

Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three dogs die in Boone County house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer

COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces a pair of felony charges after police say he shot a gun during a road rage incident Monday night. Rodriguez Long Jr., 23, is charged with shooting at someone from a vehicle and armed criminal action. Witnesses said they were traveling eastbound on Highway 54 when The post Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Aldi’s Soft Open Starts Off With Large Lines Due To Scam

Excitement in Lake Ozark as a new supermarket option opens its doors. Although its official grand opening is scheduled for November 17th, what’s described as a “soft opening” Friday morning had lines of people lined up around the store and into the parking lot beside Osage Beach Parkway.
LAKE OZARK, MO

