Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates, a former five-star prospect, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. He went shot-for-shot with Michigan center Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines' big man do just enough toï¿½
Ferris State Claims Fifth Set to Win the GLIAC Volleyball Tournament Championship
BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State Bulldogs had to battle into extra points in a fifth set before claiming the 2022 GLIAC volleyball tournament championship on Saturday evening over rival Grand Valley State. The Bulldogs took the first two sets, but the Lakers battled back, taking the third and...
ESPN
Ex-top recruit Emoni Bates has 30 in Eastern Michigan debut
In Eastern Michigan's 88-83 loss to No. 22 Michigan in Detroit on Friday night, Emoni Bates looked like the player who had once been hyped as a future NBA star, scoring 30 points and almost leading his team to an upset. Bates, the No. 3 recruit in the 2021 class...
State football roundup: Grand Valley State wins GLIAC, Alma carries MIAA
Grand Valley State 49, Davenport 7: The Lakers (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC), No. 1 in Region 3 of Division II, had no trouble as they clinched the conference championship, thanks to 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Tariq Reid. Grant Hart returned a blocked field goal 45 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Caleef Jenkins had 36 yards rushing and a touchdown for Davenport (8-2, 4-2), ranked fifth in the region. Both teams will learn their fates for the Division II playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3
Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
