ESPN

Ex-top recruit Emoni Bates has 30 in Eastern Michigan debut

In Eastern Michigan's 88-83 loss to No. 22 Michigan in Detroit on Friday night, Emoni Bates looked like the player who had once been hyped as a future NBA star, scoring 30 points and almost leading his team to an upset. Bates, the No. 3 recruit in the 2021 class...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

State football roundup: Grand Valley State wins GLIAC, Alma carries MIAA

Grand Valley State 49, Davenport 7: The Lakers (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC), No. 1 in Region 3 of Division II, had no trouble as they clinched the conference championship, thanks to 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Tariq Reid. Grant Hart returned a blocked field goal 45 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Caleef Jenkins had 36 yards rushing and a touchdown for Davenport (8-2, 4-2), ranked fifth in the region. Both teams will learn their fates for the Division II playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Detroit Free Press

GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3

Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
BIG RAPIDS, MI

