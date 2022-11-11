Grand Valley State 49, Davenport 7: The Lakers (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC), No. 1 in Region 3 of Division II, had no trouble as they clinched the conference championship, thanks to 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Tariq Reid. Grant Hart returned a blocked field goal 45 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Caleef Jenkins had 36 yards rushing and a touchdown for Davenport (8-2, 4-2), ranked fifth in the region. Both teams will learn their fates for the Division II playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

