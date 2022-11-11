ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Detroit Free Press

State football roundup: Grand Valley State wins GLIAC, Alma carries MIAA

Grand Valley State 49, Davenport 7: The Lakers (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC), No. 1 in Region 3 of Division II, had no trouble as they clinched the conference championship, thanks to 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Tariq Reid. Grant Hart returned a blocked field goal 45 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Caleef Jenkins had 36 yards rushing and a touchdown for Davenport (8-2, 4-2), ranked fifth in the region. Both teams will learn their fates for the Division II playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
247Sports

Takeaways: Michigan gets unexpected challenge from EMU, dodges disaster in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — The No. 22 Michigan men's basketball team was given just about all it could handle Friday night, when it took on Eastern Michigan in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. The Eagles brought a revved-up crowd, a resurgent Emoni Bates and an appetite for an upset of their county's other Division-I team. Eastern Michigan led the game for more than 26 minutes, and the game became a back-and-forth affair with 17 lead changes.
ANN ARBOR, MI

