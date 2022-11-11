Read full article on original website
Related
State football roundup: Grand Valley State wins GLIAC, Alma carries MIAA
Grand Valley State 49, Davenport 7: The Lakers (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC), No. 1 in Region 3 of Division II, had no trouble as they clinched the conference championship, thanks to 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Tariq Reid. Grant Hart returned a blocked field goal 45 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Caleef Jenkins had 36 yards rushing and a touchdown for Davenport (8-2, 4-2), ranked fifth in the region. Both teams will learn their fates for the Division II playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
WATCH: High school football highlights with regional titles up for grabs
The high school football playoff push continues throughout the state as many regional championships were on the line Friday night.
Takeaways: Michigan gets unexpected challenge from EMU, dodges disaster in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. — The No. 22 Michigan men's basketball team was given just about all it could handle Friday night, when it took on Eastern Michigan in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. The Eagles brought a revved-up crowd, a resurgent Emoni Bates and an appetite for an upset of their county's other Division-I team. Eastern Michigan led the game for more than 26 minutes, and the game became a back-and-forth affair with 17 lead changes.
Ferris State Claims Fifth Set to Win the GLIAC Volleyball Tournament Championship
BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State Bulldogs had to battle into extra points in a fifth set before claiming the 2022 GLIAC volleyball tournament championship on Saturday evening over rival Grand Valley State. The Bulldogs took the first two sets, but the Lakers battled back, taking the third and...
