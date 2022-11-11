Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Uprise RI
Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston
Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
Turnto10.com
northforker.com
Dream Day: A very North Fork-feelin’ day in Mystic, Conn.
9 A.M. I’ve found the best breakfast spot in Mystic. Enter Nana’s Bakery & Pizza. It’s a place that gives North Fork vibes and felt instantly right at home. Order the L.A. Latte with espresso, coconut miso caramel and oat milk and the bagel egg sandwich with cheddar, scrambled egg, crispy potatoes and spicy mayo on their homemade sourdough bagel. This is the place; this is the order. I promise.
newportthisweek.com
Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12
Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
GoLocalProv
RI Women in the Arts to be Celebrated at Irish Music Show in November
Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles will debut their newest show, “Health to the Ladies,” on Saturday, November 26, at the Blackstone River Theatre. “Titled for a traditional Irish jig, the concert of dance, music, song, and story celebrates the contributions of historic Rhode Island ladies to the arts and to the special season of hearth, home, and holidays,” says Doyle.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANBSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Cranston Monday morning. The fire happened at about 8 a.m. on Victory Street. According to the fire chief, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the attic. No injuries were reported.
GoLocalProv
Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan
The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
Middletown holds off West Warwick to advance to DIII Super Bowl
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Middletown defeated West Warwick 14-7 Saturday night in the Division III semifinals. The Islanders will play Moses Brown for the championship.
Pawtucket man killed in crash near RI border
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash just over the state line Saturday afternoon.
iheart.com
Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction
The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
Turnto10.com
2 apartments ruled a total loss in Providence fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence fire officials said two apartments are considered a complete loss after a fire broke out at a Providence apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said the heavy fire started in a first-floor apartment at William Ellery Place. He...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The legacy of Ryan's Market won't soon be forgotten
The sudden passing of my friend EJ Ryan last week has really got me thinking about Ryan’s Market and its place in the story of our community. EJ, who was named after his grandfather who ran the market in its heyday, was the last member of his family to run this fine establishment. He was a “bigger than life” sort of person and he missed by all who knew him. Let’s look at the story of the Ryan’s market building as a way of honoring both him and this place.
rimonthly.com
Oberlin Chef/Owner Benjamin Sukle Announces New Raw Bar Restaurant
For those still heartbroken by Benjamin Sukle’s first-born birch closing during the pandemic, we have just the remedy for you: the chef/owner of Oberlin, Johnson and Wales grad and multiple James Beard Foundation “Best Chef Northeast” Award nominee is once again making major moves in the local culinary scene. Two, in fact.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Burger in Narragansett RI at Crazy Burger Cafe
The Whassupy Burger at Crazy Burger Cafe & Juice Bar in Narragansett RI. The Whassupy Burger at Crazyburger Cafe & Juice Bar is a great option and includes a 7-ounce patty, a spicy wasabi mayo sauce, creamy Brie cheese, and two onion rings. In addition to the Whassupy Burger, you can order more than 30 varieties of burgers. The Whassupy Burger has even been featured in the "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" series. This location has also hosted many celebrities, including Guy Fieri.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
Turnto10.com
Record warmth going away, some rain Sunday, then colder week ahead
Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.
independentri.com
South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
