verywellmind.com
What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?
Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Psych Centra
What's The Connection Between Schizophrenia and Autoimmune Diseases?
Brain imaging studies show differences in individuals with schizophrenia that could cause susceptibility to autoimmune disease. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that can cause psychosis, which includes hallucinations and delusions. For some, schizophrenia may feel debilitating and overwhelming as it can cause trouble distinguishing what’s real from what isn’t.
labroots.com
Rare Genetic Disorder Successfully Treated for the First Time After a Groundbreaking In Utero Treatment
Infantile-onset Pompe disease is a rare genetic disorder. Those with infantile-onset Pompe disease begin showing symptoms shortly after birth, including muscle weakness, an enlarged heart, and excess glycogen in the organs. Infants affected by the disease may present normally at birth, but within 3 months begin displaying health issues including...
Alzheimer’s jab failed to meet goal on reducing memory decline, company says
A new jab for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s has failed to show it can slow down a decline in memory and thinking, according to pharmaceutical giant Roche.The drug, gantenerumab, is an antibody medicine that held much promise as it entered phase three clinical trials.However, Roche said the drug, which is given as an injection, could not clearly be shown to slow dementia progression in two drug trials.While there was some progress, this was not statistically significant. This meant the drug could not be clearly shown to preserve people’s abilities in areas such as remembering, solving problems or personal care.Previous data...
Science reveals why eye contact is tough for people with autism
HealthDay News -- A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report. This brain region has been associated with guiding a person's visual...
psychreg.org
Patients’ Speech Can Reveal Type of Dementia
The telltale signs of dementia are familiar to many of us, with memory loss, confusion, and difficulty concentrating that gradually get worse over time. But it’s not easy to identify the particular type of dementia that someone has since the symptoms can be bafflingly similar, as in the case of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Now researchers at IBM Research and the University of Tsukuba have developed a new way to distinguish between these diseases based on patients’ speech.
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — November 11, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending November 13, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
healthcareguys.com
What Are the Different Treatments for Hearing Loss?
If you are one of the millions of people who suffer from hearing loss, you know how debilitating it can be. Not being able to hear well can make it challenging to communicate with others and lead to social isolation. In addition, hearing loss can have a negative impact on your job and your ability to do everyday tasks. Thankfully, various treatments are available for those who suffer from this condition. In this blog post, we will discuss the different treatments for hearing loss and how they can help improve your quality of life!
neurologylive.com
FDA Rejects BLA for NurOwn, Simvastatin Futile as DMT for Parkinson, Music Potentially Improves Insomnia Symptoms
Neurology News Network for the week ending November 12, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. Months after the company claimed it was planning on submitting a biologics license application (BLA) for its NurOwn technology platform for the treatment of patients with ALS, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the FDA. The FDA indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. In March 2021, following a review of the pivotal phase 3 trial of NurOwn, the agency concluded that the current level of data did not cross the threshold of substantial evidence to support a BLA. Original results showed that NurOwn did not meet its primary end point of statistical significance, as 33% and 28% of those on MSC-NTF and placebo, respectively, showed a change in disease progression of at least 1.25 points on ALS Functional Rating Scale after 28 weeks of treatment.More than a year later, in August 2022, BrainStorm announced new clinical analyses that strengthened the findings of NurOwn. The erratum included several changes, which prompted the company to submit the BLA, a decision that came more than a year after the FDA recommended against it.
MedicalXpress
How pregnancy changes the parental brain
Pregnancy and birthing have profound, often long-lasting, effects on brain physiology, mood and behavior. New findings on the neurobiology of the maternal experience were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. Maternal...
MedicalXpress
Picking the fastest progressing patients to speed Parkinson's disease clinical trials
Testing whether a new drug impacts the progression of Parkinson's disease takes years, in part because the disease often advances so slowly. Many Parkinson's patients don't have any worsening of their symptoms over the course of a typical clinical trial, even without treatment. Now, Scripps Research scientists have developed a...
Warminster Senior Living Center Encourages Professional Growth Among Its Employees
The senior center is working to help employees grow personally and professionally.Image via Ann's Choice. A Bucks County senior center is working to promote both personal and business growth amongst employees for the betterment of their residents. Petra Shaw wrote about the center for the WarminsterPatch.
neurologylive.com
uniQure Receives DSMB Recommendation to Resume Higher Dosing of AMT-130 in Huntington Trial
The 26-patient trial includes 10 individuals with early-manifest Huntington disease on low-dose AMT-130 and 16 in the high-dose cohort, which will continue enrollment after a DSMB found no further safety concerns. After patient enrollment was briefly paused in the higher-dose level in the European phase 1/2 trial (NCT04120493) of AMT-130...
neurologylive.com
The Sumaira Foundation Providing Access to Care for Patients with NMOSD: Sumaira Ahmed
The founder and executive director of the Sumaira Foundation discussed her experience living with NMOSD and the global organization she created to help patients with the same condition. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “Very early on I realized, not only do I want to help patients or...
neurologylive.com
Ability of Nuedexta to Improve Bulbar Function in Swallowing and Speech in ALS
James Wymer, MD, FAAN, discussed his presentation at the 2022 Annual NEALS meeting on improving speech and swallowing using Neudexta for patients with ALS. At the 2022 Annual Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (NEALS) Consortium Meeting, held November 1-3, in Clearwater Beach, Florida, James Wymer, MD, FAAN, and colleagues presented an up-to-date investigation assessing Nuedexta (Avanir Pharmaceuticals) as a way to improve swallowing and speech, as well as bulbar functions in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).1.
ajmc.com
OneOncology’s Clinical Pathways Covers Best Practices for 90% of Patients, Says Dr Ted Arrowsmith
The disease groups that make up the OneOncology clinical pathways program cover 90% of patients with cancer and develop best practices for treating cancer in the majority of patients, said Edward “Ted” Arrowsmith, MD, MPH, managing partner and director of research, East Tennessee Division, Tennessee Oncology. The disease...
curetoday.com
Another Health Issue Put Me Back in the ‘Cancer Gray Zone’
I once again find myself in the cancer gray zone after being diagnosed with pulmonary lung disease — will this lead to another cancer diagnosis?. Well, I'm in the gray zone again, as I just got diagnosed with another health problem: restrictive lung disease, which makes it hard to take a breath in, to inhale.
