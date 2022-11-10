Neurology News Network for the week ending November 12, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. Months after the company claimed it was planning on submitting a biologics license application (BLA) for its NurOwn technology platform for the treatment of patients with ALS, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the FDA. The FDA indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. In March 2021, following a review of the pivotal phase 3 trial of NurOwn, the agency concluded that the current level of data did not cross the threshold of substantial evidence to support a BLA. Original results showed that NurOwn did not meet its primary end point of statistical significance, as 33% and 28% of those on MSC-NTF and placebo, respectively, showed a change in disease progression of at least 1.25 points on ALS Functional Rating Scale after 28 weeks of treatment.More than a year later, in August 2022, BrainStorm announced new clinical analyses that strengthened the findings of NurOwn. The erratum included several changes, which prompted the company to submit the BLA, a decision that came more than a year after the FDA recommended against it.

1 DAY AGO