Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
wrestlinginc.com
Deonna Purrazzo And Former WWE Star Get Married
"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo walked down a different kind of aisle this week. On Thursday, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin officially tied the knot, according to her Instagram Stories. The couple, who got engaged in February, finally celebrated their wedding on November 10 — Purrazzo wanted a fall wedding, as Maclin revealed in speaking with Sports Illustrated. In addition, the date happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which Maclin previously served.
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart Talks Becoming Friends Again With Shawn Michaels
Bret Hart has opened up about how he became friends again with his former WWE rival, Shawn Michaels, many years after the Montreal Screwjob took place. Time heals all wounds. It’s a famous saying that many of us are familiar with when it comes to dealing with some difficult things in our lives.
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan made her return alongside the Viking Raiders. The trio wound up attacking Hit Row on the show. Logan was released from WWE back in April of 2020. She briefly returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon
Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Reacts To The Usos Making History After WWE SmackDown
The Usos are certainly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves as they have taken part in several historic matches over the years. They crossed yet another milestone recently, and Roman Reigns reacted to it as well. As seen on this...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage To See Time Change Following Thanksgiving?, Matt Hardy/AEW
It appears that AEW Rampage will be airing in a much earlier timeslot on “Black Friday,” which is the day after Thanksgiving. The current schedule on the official website of TNT lists Rampage as airing at 4:00 PM ET on November 25th. Of course, the show normally airs at 10:00 PM EST.
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Gewirtz Wants To See Andy Kafuman In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Brian Gewirtz believes Andy Kafuman should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. During a recent appearance on the “Under the Ring” podcast to promote Tales From The Territories and Young Rock, Gewirtz commented on Kaufman’s influence on the wrestling business and why he thinks the late comedian belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Teases WWE Return – Working With Peacock
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes could soon be back on our screens according to a tease by the former AEW TNT Champion. Rhodes has been missing since suffering a torn pectoral muscle just days before the WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event in June. On Instagram, Rhodes shared...
Comments / 0