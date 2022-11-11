ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned

Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania

Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
Tyrus Issues Statement On His NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Win

At Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match. Following the show, the former Brodus Clay took to Twitter to issue a statement on his win, the sacrifices he’s made,...
Results From WWE Live Event In Peoria, Illinois: Six-Man Tag

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois and here are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.
PEORIA, IL
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 11/11/22

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in 2,264,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,138,000 viewers the show did a week ago. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the 0.48 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the news.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (11/14/22)

WWE invades the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor. – Matt Riddle & Elias...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/14/22)

The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura. *ROH Pure Champion Daniel...
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE

Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Dade City, FL

WWE held a NXT live event on Friday night from the Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. – Channing...
DADE CITY, FL
Watch The Latest Edition Of Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling Videos

You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” below. This week’s episode features The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny:. You can check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:. You can keep up with all...
Court Bauer Comments On The Discussions Between WWE & Lucha Underground

During a recent interview with AdFreeShows, MLW President Court Bauer commented on the meetings between WWE and Lucha Underground from many years ago regarding the possibility of working together. He said,. “I set up a meeting with [Triple H] to set up a meeting to go up there and kind...
Details On How To Stream AEW Full Gear On Bleacher Report

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release to announce how fans can stream the show:. “AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday,...
PHOTO: Liv Morgan Meets Up With AEW Wrestler

Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to share a photo of herself with AEW wrestler Abadon. She captioned the pic with,. In other news, NJPW wrestler Konosuke Takeshita recently took to Twitter to react to being called the ‘GOAT.’ He wrote,. “I was called the GOAT a...
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event

As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
MADISON, WI
New NWA World TV Champion Crowned, Top Contender Revealed

We have a new NWA World Television Champion. During the NWA Hard Times 3 pre-show, Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to capture the vacant title. Tyrus previously vacated the belt so he could go on to receive a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. Also on the NWA Hard...
Report – Rey Mysterio Dealing With An Injury

Rey Mysterio is dealing with an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for the next few weeks. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the master of the “619” was backstage at Friday night’s SmackDown TV tapings and was sporting a walking boot.
The Card For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World which will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time. You can check that out below:. Minoru Suzuki vs. Fred Yehi. Adrian Quest & Jordan Cruz vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR...
New Match Announced For Tuesday Night’s Episode Of WWE NXT

We have a new match announced for Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. The official Twitter account of WWE NXT sent out a tweet today, announcing that Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga) will be in action. As of this writing, there is no word on who they’ll be facing.

