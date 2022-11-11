Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Riddle & Elias will take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) in tag team action on this Monday’s episode of RAW. “Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan made her return alongside the Viking Raiders. The trio wound up attacking Hit Row on the show. Logan was released from WWE back in April of 2020. She briefly returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Peoria, Illinois: Six-Man Tag
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.
ewrestlingnews.com
Talent Reportedly Not Paid Following New Evolution Wrestling Show
New Evolution Wrestling put on “The Big Event” this weekend from New York City. Scheduled to appear were stars such as Ultimo Dragon, Alberto El Patron, Josh Alexander, as well as NOAH stars Katsuhiko Nakajima and Naomichi Marufuji. There was just one small problem – the talent weren’t paid.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Reveals Who Her WarGames Dream Team Would Be
Two WarGames matches will be taking place at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event – one for the men and one for the women. During a recent appearance on NXT El Brunch de WWE, SmackDown Superstar Roxanne Perez revealed her picks for her WarGames dream team. Additionally, she commented on her goals in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Says She Was Inspired By Steve Austin’s In-Ring Return At WrestleMania 38
AEW wrestler Saraya was a recent guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast to discuss her AEW debut and being cleared to return to in-ring competition. The former Paige also commented on being inspired after seeing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin return to the ring against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on November 11, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 11/9. AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022) We have a back-and-forth talk segment between Christian Cage (w/ Luchasaurus) and Jungle Boy. He points out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Redbeard Shares Emotions Surrounding Brodie Lee Tribute Show
Erick Redbeard (Eric Rowan in WWE) shared some of his emotions regarding the Brodie Lee tribute show. He also shared his thoughts on several other topics during a recent interview, ranging from a new movie role, underrated talents he’s worked with, and more. You can read highlights of Redbeard’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News: Delirious Set To Return Next Week, Impact In 60 Episodes
According to a report from Pwinsider, Delirious is set to return at next week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Louisville, KY. Delirious joined the production team for MLW last month. Additionally, the next two episodes of Impact in 60 will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Anthony Ogogo Talks Online Feud With Jonathan Gresham
AEW talent Anthony Ogogo was in a social media feud with Jonathan Gresham late last year, and he recently addressed the matter. Ogogo initially took shots at Gresham because of his size, comments that earned him a bit of heat backstage in AEW. But speaking recently to Cultaholic on an episode of Desert Island Graps with Tom Campbell, Ogogo addressed the situation.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Card For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World which will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time. You can check that out below:. Minoru Suzuki vs. Fred Yehi. Adrian Quest & Jordan Cruz vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Teases WWE Return – Working With Peacock
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes could soon be back on our screens according to a tease by the former AEW TNT Champion. Rhodes has been missing since suffering a torn pectoral muscle just days before the WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event in June. On Instagram, Rhodes shared...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Dade City, FL
WWE held a NXT live event on Friday night from the Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. – Channing...
ewrestlingnews.com
Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have three matches announced for next week’s show. We’ll see two SmackDown World Cup matches taking place, including Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet as well as Sami Zayn vs. Butch. Additionally, Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler is booked for the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Taping “Tribute To The Troops” Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping footage for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops special tonight. A report from Pwinsider indicates that the taping will take place in Indianapolis, IN once tonight’s SmackDown is finished taping. Last year’s Tribute show was taped in Ontario, California. The show has an extensive history...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Suggests Chyna Sabotaged His Match With Triple H
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has claimed that the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer may have sabotaged a high-profile match he had with Triple H. Jericho debuted in the WWF in 1999 and his first major feud was with Chyna, and he would go to war with “The Game” the following year.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage To See Time Change Following Thanksgiving?, Matt Hardy/AEW
It appears that AEW Rampage will be airing in a much earlier timeslot on “Black Friday,” which is the day after Thanksgiving. The current schedule on the official website of TNT lists Rampage as airing at 4:00 PM ET on November 25th. Of course, the show normally airs at 10:00 PM EST.
ewrestlingnews.com
QT Marshall Pokes Fun At Danhausen, News On Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy
AEW wrestler QT Marshall appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps. Following the show, Marshall took to Twitter to poke fun at the Very Evil, Very Nice one:. ShopAEW.com is selling a limited number of special Orange Cassidy...
Comments / 0