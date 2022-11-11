Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
wdiy.org
What Does Sustainable Aquaculture Look Like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Researchers at Delaware State University are partnering with oyster farmers to measure water quality in Rehoboth Bay. WHYY’s Zoe Read took a boat ride with researchers from the HBCU, and oyster farmer Mark Casey. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
cohaitungchi.com
21 Best Things to Do in Bethany Beach
A small and cozy coastal town located in Sussex County, Delaware, Bethany Beach is known for its wide, endless stretch of sandy beaches and boardwalks. It is about a 5-hour drive from New York, which makes it an excellent getaway for people who want a weekend break. To the North...
Cape Gazette
Crooked Hammock Brewery Backyard Beer Club sales open Nov. 25
The Crooked Hammock Brewery team has long been obsessed with creating a never-ending cookout oasis where people can escape reality, leaving their worries at the door to enter a backyard paradise of handcrafted beer and great conversation. It’s a little slice of heaven, unapologetically surrounded by cold beer and hot grills.
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
Cape Gazette
Santa to visit Lewes on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26
Santa will take a break from his work at the North Pole with a special trip to Lewes on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. He’ll arrive at 12:30 p.m. via the Cape Water Taxi at City Dock in 1812 Park. The public is invited to greet him as he...
Cape Gazette
Briggs team hands off Rehoboth Christmas tree-moving reins
Weather permitting, about this time next week, a crew from Rehoboth Beach’s Streets Department will be stringing thousands of holiday lights on a 20-year-old, 30-foot-tall green giant arborvitae in anticipation of the city’s annual tree lighting and sing-along the following week. The city has hosted the event since...
WMDT.com
What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex
OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
Cape Gazette
The 10-year rule
The beach area is a beautiful place to live, and it is no surprise that people move here for a lower, slower type of living. However, we’ve all heard the saying “Don’t make this place just like where you came from.” This is true, but equally true is people moving here and immediately saying what is best for the area or most aligned with the way of life here.
whereverfamily.com
Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland
Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America’s oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall’s magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
Cape Gazette
Lewes planners look to protect history, preserve land
Two concerns that surfaced during the review of Roosevelt Landing, a new development coming to the site of the former Lewes Dairy, centered around possible artifacts on the site and the plan’s use of open space. Wanting to ensure the intent of the city’s regulations is realized, the Lewes...
Cape Gazette
Betty Griffith Hayes, successful businesswoman
Betty (Betty Lou) Griffith Hayes of Dover passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Betty was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Dover, daughter of the late Milton and Mabel (Spence) Griffith. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Robert Hayes. Betty and Bob owned and...
WBOC
Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man
Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
Cape Gazette
Holiday art gallery at Inland Bays Garden Center opens Nov. 18
The Inland Bays Garden Center will feature the work of many talented local artists in its holiday art gallery from Saturday, Nov. 18, to Saturday, Dec. 23, at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, two miles West of Bethany Beach. There will be whimsical art prints, handmade jewelry, artisan soaps, home...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Watercolor Society exhibit continues at Biggs Museum
Artists and patrons gathered at the Biggs Museum of American Art Oct. 29 for the opening reception of the Delaware Watercolor Society exhibition. Some 33 paintings, submitted by 23 accomplished DWS artists, were selected by juror Alexis Lavine, NWS, TWSA. Museum personnel were impressed with the quality of the show, so much so they purchased Winifred Way’s painting “Working at Spencer’s Auction” for the Biggs’ private collection. The outstanding painting also secured the first-place award for Way.
Cape Gazette
Water tower under construction behind Beacon Middle School
Work is well underway to build a new 1 million-gallon water tower on Mulberry Knoll Road behind Beacon Middle School. According to signage on the property, the South Rehoboth Elevated Water Storage Tank is being constructed by Tidewater Utilities Inc., with $5 million in funding from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Cape Gazette
Lewes abuzz on lawn equipment, bees
The buzz of gas-powered lawn equipment may soon be replaced by the hum of honeybees in Lewes backyards. The City of Lewes has a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change where feasible. The city says gasoline engines emit large quantities of pollutants into the environment, degrade air quality and contribute to hearing loss. Officials have also recognized the effect climate change has had on pollinators, bees in particular. Thinking green, mayor and city council discussed the upcoming ban on gas-powered lawn equipment as well as permitting beekeeping within city limits during its Oct. 27 workshop.
WBOC
Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian...
Cape Gazette
60-room hotel proposed for former Dolle’s site
Four months ago, it was revealed a new hotel on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk property comprising Grotto Pizza and the former Dolle’s Candyland was planned. At a commissioner meeting, officials were told plans were going to be submitted to the city in the near future. Those plans are in,...
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyards to host tasting event, book reading Nov. 17
Nassau Valley Vineyards will host author and artist Rosemary Connelly for a special book reading and tasting event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17. The Milford resident recently released her book, “Two Years in Italy: How two fifty-somethings retired, and went to live in Italy to live cheap and make art.” The book chronicles the wonderful adventures experienced by Rosemary and her late husband Bob as the two spent six months living in four different regions of Italy.
