Lafayette, NY

waer.org

Bridge construction honors Haudenosaunee Confederacy

The completion of a typical bridge over a highway usually doesn’t merit a big celebration. But that wasn’t the case today with a ribbon cutting for the new $6.2 million Sentinel Heights Road Bridge over I-81 in the Town of Onondaga. The state Department of Transportation worked with the Onondaga Nation to craft an image of the Hiawatha Belt that adorns the side of the bridge.
ONONDAGA, NY
localsyr.com

Five common winter safety mistakes

(WSYR-TV) – With winter creeping into our forecast, it is crucial to keep the following safety tips in mind this season. Although harsh winters are all too common around Central New York, locals tend to forget about the following safety tips. 1. Packing the wrong survival tools. ServiceMaster says...
localsyr.com

Weather behaving like winter this week in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week. As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?

I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
PHOENIX, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

The Pickle Deli coming to DeWitt

DeWitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Now this is a sweet announcement! After the Peachtree Sandwich Company unfortunately closed last month, John J. Johnson, who was part of the restaurant, is the proud new manager of a deli to take its place! It feels good, you know, because it’s a good neighborhood, good community and you can’t […]
DEWITT, NY
travelawaits.com

12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail

With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley

It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
westsidenewsny.com

Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
BUFFALO, NY
Mix 103.9

A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!

