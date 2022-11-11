Read full article on original website
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
sauconsource.com
South Bethlehem Building’s Rehabilitation Under Way
South Bethlehem revitalization efforts received a symbolic boost last week with the groundbreaking for an E. Third Street rehabilitation project that was years in the making. The dilapidated Goodman Building once housed a furniture store, but eventually became a vacant eyesore whose ongoing deterioration pitted city officials against its late owner.
Temple News
Temple played so well in its win against USF, it got Bulls coach fired
Temple Football (3-6, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) defeated the University of South Florida (1-8, 0-5 The American) 54-28 on Nov. 5. It was Temple’s first 50-point performance since a 2019 season-opening victory against Bucknell University in 2019, further cementing USF’s low-level opponent status. The loser of the game...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future
Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown FARM Welcomes Small Business Saturday
POTTSTOWN PA – Independent businesses and retailers across the borough, and vendors participating in the Pottstown Farm and Artisan Regional Market in Smith Family Plaza downtown, are welcoming shoppers and visitors to their 2022 observance of national Small Business Saturday. It’s being held this year on Nov. 26.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
WGAL
Teenager shot outside student housing in Kutztown
Police say an 18-year-old was shot Saturday morning in Kutztown, Berks County. According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. The victim, Diego Velazquez, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 2:14 a.m. The coroner ruled the death a homicide. A...
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lights to go green at 3 Reading locations in honor of Veterans Day
READING, Pa. - Lights will go green at three locations in Reading as part of the city's efforts to honor Veterans Day. The exterior lighting at City Hall, the city-owned 5th & Penn bank building, and the concrete pillars along the Penn Street Bridge will be changed to green starting on Friday, November 11, and last through the weekend.
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Competitiveness Harkens Back to His Time on Local Basketball Courts
Now Pa. Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro.Image via MSNBC at YouTube. Journalist David Sirota, who knew Montgomery Countian Josh Shapiro as a young basketball teammate, profiled the current Pa. Gov.-Elect for Rolling Stone. The piece referenced Shapiro’s deep-seated competitiveness and his political skill in choosing — and framing — battles carefully.
Bird flu outbreak hits Jaindl. But your Thanksgiving turkey is still safe to eat, experts say.
The culling of thousands of birds at a Jaindl turkey farm due to avian influenza shouldn’t affect the company’s Thanksgiving turkey supply — or families’ holiday menus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported local outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, this month affecting more...
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Latin-fusion restaurant specializing in birria tacos to open 2nd location in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for Latin-fusion cuisine is nearing completion in downtown Bethlehem. Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, is planning to open its second Lehigh Valley location within a couple of months at 81 W. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem. "We are shooting for early December,"...
LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
Temple University students robbed in off-campus apartment armed home invasion
'It's our time now.' That's what a group of Temple University students said to themselves as they were locked in a basement of an off-campus apartment by armed robbers. Some were able to message for help using their laptops.
