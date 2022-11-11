Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Brighton Schools Show Enrollment Gain; Howell Registers Drop
Fall enrollment in Livingston County and surrounding area schools is a mixed bag, with three area districts showing increases in their pre-K through 12th grade student count and five others showing decreases. The numbers are unofficial since they haven’t yet been audited, a process that takes a few months.
‘A beautiful legacy’: Church in Ypsilanti-area neighborhood could become community center
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area congregation closed its church’s doors for good this year, but the building is well on its way to continuing on as a community landmark. An Ann Arbor-based nonprofit community center that for more than 50 years has served children and families may by...
thelivingstonpost.com
Community mourning loss of Steve Manor
Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
Bus crashes into Saline elementary school
SALINE, MI – A school bus on Sunday crashed into Harvest Elementary School, causing extensive damage to the building, officials say. Saline Area Schools officials say the only occupant of the bus when it crashed Sunday, Nov. 13, into the elementary school was the driver. No one was in the building during the crash.
Santa Claus is coming to town. Jackson’s ready for 31st annual Christmas Parade
JACKSON, MI – Music, lights. bright floats -- and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus -- will fill the streets of downtown Jackson for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade. The 31st annual parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and travels from Michigan Avenue to Blackstone Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This year’s theme is “Christmas Star,” said Ed Hatfield, Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade committee chairman.
whmi.com
Non-Profit Bringing Together Veterans & Families
Thousands of veterans and their families attended what’s dubbed Michigan’s largest free event for the veteran community. The non-profit VETLIFE hosts Vet Fest to bring veterans together to enjoy camaraderie and connect them to the military benefits they earned through their service. Female veteran heroes were specially honored during this year’s event held in August at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.
msu.edu
Concerns over Ingham County Fair raised to commission
Concerns regarding the Ingham County Fair were brought to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners attention during the public comment portion of the meeting on November 7th. Edward Forrest, board president for the east side community actions center, asked the board for a better breakdown of guidelines for what is needed to participate in the fair. He said a stronger publication of activities prior to the fair would help reach more people. Forrest explained that individuals wish for activities to be published prior to be aware if there is anything of interest to them.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
chelseaupdate.com
Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident
During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
fox2detroit.com
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
Jackson family ready to help with Thankasgiving turkey need
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Finding a way to give back to their community. For Melissa and Jonathon Greene it’s a dream that started in their home garden during the pandemic. “I ended up doing what most people do when they have a garden is overproducing vegetables, so my husband built this big beautiful cart and […]
foodgressing.com
Jet’s Pizza Veterans Day Deal 2022
Jet’s Pizza is recognizing the sacrifices made by America’s military veterans, retirees, and active-duty personnel by offering 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price when they show their military ID. In addition, the Detroit-based pizza chain will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project. This deal is...
The Oakland Press
Parents angry about Lake Orion district’s response to school threat
Parents in the Lake Orion Community Schools are demanding more transparency and stricter consequences after a 10-year-old student was arrested last month after allegedly threatening gun violence. Several parents addressed the Board of Education Wednesday night, Nov. 9, angry about the district’s apparent intention to allow the child to return...
What’s next for Whitmore Lake Public Schools after operating millage fails?
WHITMORE LAKE, MI - A seemingly routine non-homestead operating millage was voted down by residents of Whitmore Lake Public Schools in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Superintendent Tom DeKeyser now is trying to provide clarity about why he thinks that happened and what the district can do to ensure it collects all of its per-student state aid.
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
WILX-TV
Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas Tree farm in Clinton County will not be open for normal business this year because deer ate most of their trees. The damage happened at Reverman Tree Farms, located on Forest Hill Road, where deer chewed away roughly 2,000 trees. Jim Reverman, who...
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'
Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
