This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
Penn State wrestlers young and old shine in opening-night, 44-3 defeat of Lock Haven
If opening night is any indication, Penn State wrestling is heading for another best-selling, award-winning season. While Rec Hall in so many ways is far from Broadway, the top-ranked Nittany Lions put on a show that fans will line up to see again and again for the next four months.
Penn State sits just outside top 10 in AP college football rankings after Maryland win
Next up for the Nittany Lions is a trip to Rutgers.
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
White Knight's Game Room preps to open second location in Lock Haven
Lock Haven, Pa. — White Knight’s Game Room, Williamsport’s one stop shop for all things tabletop gaming, is expanding operations into Lock Haven. The new satellite store located at 110 Main St in Lock Haven is set to open in the coming weeks. Erik Guthrie, the owner of White Knight’s Game Room, along with his wife Katherine, are opening the satellite location in Lock Haven alongside fellow husband and wife...
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
New internal letters and emails show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism after two high-profile decisions by leadership.
Weather Alert: Penn State-Maryland football to be impacted by rain, wind
It looks like weather is going to be a factor when No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland Saturday. According to WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, while the very worst of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have blown through the region by late Saturday morning, the game will still be impacted by rain and wind.
Under fire, Penn State president defends her commitment to diversity and equity
The president of Penn State University on Friday defended her decision to cancel plans for a center dedicated to promoting diversity and equity on campus, and called on the university community to hold her accountable for making progress toward promoting inclusion and representation. “I have had to make, and I’m...
abc27.com
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
FOX43.com
Hershey Co. to build new, 250,000 square-foot facility near current Reese's plant
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Company announced it will build a new 250,000 square-foot chocolate facility in Hershey. Pending final planning approvals, the new facility will support production capabilities for its iconic candy brands like Reese’s, Kit Kat and Hershey’s, the company said. The construction of the...
webbweekly.com
C. Robert “Bob” Schultz, 82
C. Robert “Bob” Schultz, 82, of Loyalsock, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born May 16, 1940 in Williamsport. He was the son of the late Carl H. and Dorothea (Hane) Schultz. Surviving is his lovely wife of 38 years Mary (Noska) Schultz.
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police
A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
State College
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte
South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
Keystone Central announces plans for Homeland Security Program
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Citing a community need and a great opportunity for students, the Keystone Central School District Thursday night unveiled plans for a new Homeland Security Program, an offering through the district’s Career & Technology Center. As explained by CTC Director Kurt Lynch, there is...
Bear hunting check station changes location in Lycoming County
The regular firearms bear season kicks off this weekend and hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of a change in check stations. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport along state Route 14, will operate as planned on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. There also will be a check station at...
Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police
Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
Comments / 0