Lewisburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

White Knight's Game Room preps to open second location in Lock Haven

Lock Haven, Pa. — White Knight’s Game Room, Williamsport’s one stop shop for all things tabletop gaming, is expanding operations into Lock Haven. The new satellite store located at 110 Main St in Lock Haven is set to open in the coming weeks. Erik Guthrie, the owner of White Knight’s Game Room, along with his wife Katherine, are opening the satellite location in Lock Haven alongside fellow husband and wife...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

C. Robert “Bob” Schultz, 82

C. Robert “Bob” Schultz, 82, of Loyalsock, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born May 16, 1940 in Williamsport. He was the son of the late Carl H. and Dorothea (Hane) Schultz. Surviving is his lovely wife of 38 years Mary (Noska) Schultz.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Landmark building razed in Tamaqua

Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
PennLive.com

Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police

A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
State College

Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte

South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
BELLEFONTE, PA
therecord-online.com

Keystone Central announces plans for Homeland Security Program

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Citing a community need and a great opportunity for students, the Keystone Central School District Thursday night unveiled plans for a new Homeland Security Program, an offering through the district’s Career & Technology Center. As explained by CTC Director Kurt Lynch, there is...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police

Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA

