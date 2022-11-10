ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Republicans on cusp of taking House but support for Kevin McCarthy uncertain

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, Democrats had won seven and none had been called for Republicans as of about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Republicans only needed to win two toss-ups to likely have a majority in the House.
Early vote counts show Murkowski trailing but closing in on Tshibaka, Peltola leading, and constitutional convention losing

Early Nov. 8 election results showed Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski trailing her conservative challenger Kelly Tshibaka, 42 percent to 44 percent, and Democrat Mary Peltola, elected in August to fill out deceased Rep. Don Young’s term, well ahead of challengers Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, 44.6 percent to 27.7 percent and 25 percent respectively.
Midterms Breathe New Life Into Biden

Joe Biden walked into the State Dining Room at the White House like a man crashing his own funeral, and not for the first time. By now, the president must enjoy the routine. Less than 24 hours earlier, pollsters, pundits, and even politicians from within his own party had openly warned that voters would soon punish the White House for a jittery economy and historic inflation, effectively crippling the president. But the crushing rebuke never came, or at least not to the degree Democrats feared and Republicans had hoped for in the 2022 midterm elections.
Baby, that bill is high: Private equity ‘gambit’ squeezes excessive ER charges from routine births

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. "When your due date has come and gone, you're expecting a baby any minute," Huffner said. So she was surprised to discover she was an "unknown accident" — at least from a billing standpoint — when she went to the hospital during labor. Her bill included a charge for something she said she didn't know she'd ever entered: an obstetrics emergency department.
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
