Midterm voting mostly problem-free in battleground states, voting advocates report
As of midday Tuesday, voting across the country has largely gone smoothly without any major issues or incidents of voter intimidation, voting rights advocates said. In counties that did experience problems, which were typical of any Election Day, the incidents were largely attributed to faulty technology and human error. In...
Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term. “This victory reminds us all that our governor’s office does not belong to any...
Fetterman, Shapiro defy expectations for Democrats in 2022 midterm elections
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman scored pivotal victories for Democrats this election cycle, defying expectations by attracting voters in areas that previously supported former President Donald Trump in a state that narrowly elected President Joe Biden in 2020. In addition to winning both statewide elections, Democrats...
Minority Leader McCarthy predicts GOP to control House; Senate too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of Congress remained in the balance early Wednesday as votes continued to be counted in key U.S. Senate and House races in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and elsewhere. Heading into final voting Tuesday, Republicans expected to win a healthy majority in the House with the...
Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states
Several prominent Republican candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election lost their races on Tuesday, but other critical races featuring election deniers have not been called. Going into Election Day, election deniers were on the ballot in around half of the races for governor and secretary of state...
Midterm elections – live: Republicans on cusp of taking House but support for Kevin McCarthy uncertain
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, Democrats had won seven and none had been called for Republicans as of about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Republicans only needed to win two toss-ups to likely have a majority in the House.
Early vote counts show Murkowski trailing but closing in on Tshibaka, Peltola leading, and constitutional convention losing
Early Nov. 8 election results showed Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski trailing her conservative challenger Kelly Tshibaka, 42 percent to 44 percent, and Democrat Mary Peltola, elected in August to fill out deceased Rep. Don Young’s term, well ahead of challengers Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, 44.6 percent to 27.7 percent and 25 percent respectively.
Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress
WASHINGTON — Republicans who may be taking control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections have not been very specific about many policy goals — but the farm bill is an exception. Members of the GOP in the U.S. House and Senate are sending strong signals they...
Midterms Breathe New Life Into Biden
Joe Biden walked into the State Dining Room at the White House like a man crashing his own funeral, and not for the first time. By now, the president must enjoy the routine. Less than 24 hours earlier, pollsters, pundits, and even politicians from within his own party had openly warned that voters would soon punish the White House for a jittery economy and historic inflation, effectively crippling the president. But the crushing rebuke never came, or at least not to the degree Democrats feared and Republicans had hoped for in the 2022 midterm elections.
Sweeping gun bill clears Assembly committee for fourth time
Another wave of amendments changed restrictions that could have seen heavy penalties for those carrying knives, mace in parks and schools. The post Sweeping gun bill clears Assembly committee for fourth time appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Baby, that bill is high: Private equity ‘gambit’ squeezes excessive ER charges from routine births
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. "When your due date has come and gone, you're expecting a baby any minute," Huffner said. So she was surprised to discover she was an "unknown accident" — at least from a billing standpoint — when she went to the hospital during labor. Her bill included a charge for something she said she didn't know she'd ever entered: an obstetrics emergency department.
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”
An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
