Rehoboth Beach, DE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMDT.com

“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds

LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex

OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Crooked Hammock Brewery Backyard Beer Club sales open Nov. 25

The Crooked Hammock Brewery team has long been obsessed with creating a never-ending cookout oasis where people can escape reality, leaving their worries at the door to enter a backyard paradise of handcrafted beer and great conversation. It’s a little slice of heaven, unapologetically surrounded by cold beer and hot grills.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes officials look to streamline voting

Residents of Lewes have had to register with the state and city separately in order to vote. If they did not, the City of Lewes would not accept their vote during municipal elections. Mayor and city council are looking to end that practice and allow the state’s voter roll to count toward eligibility.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Tammy M. Johnson, caring, generous soul

Tammy M. Johnson, 54, of Selbyville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Milford, July 9, 1968, to the late Merrill and Jeanette (Lynch) McCabe. Tammy was employed by Mountaire Farms for 23 years before retiring due to health concerns. Tammy...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Briggs team hands off Rehoboth Christmas tree-moving reins

Weather permitting, about this time next week, a crew from Rehoboth Beach’s Streets Department will be stringing thousands of holiday lights on a 20-year-old, 30-foot-tall green giant arborvitae in anticipation of the city’s annual tree lighting and sing-along the following week. The city has hosted the event since...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released

Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population

Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man

Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC

Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Carol Joanne Danielson, loved the Lord

Carol Joanne Danielson of Seaford passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital. Carol was born July 1, 1940, in Warren Pa., the daughter of Ernest and Frieda (Sidon) Toner. She attended schools in Youngsville Pa., Jefferson Community College in Watertown N.Y., and SUNY School of Nursing in...
SEAFORD, DE
Shore News Network

Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover

Cape Gazette

The 10-year rule

The beach area is a beautiful place to live, and it is no surprise that people move here for a lower, slower type of living. However, we’ve all heard the saying “Don’t make this place just like where you came from.” This is true, but equally true is people moving here and immediately saying what is best for the area or most aligned with the way of life here.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Santa to visit Lewes on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26

Santa will take a break from his work at the North Pole with a special trip to Lewes on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. He’ll arrive at 12:30 p.m. via the Cape Water Taxi at City Dock in 1812 Park. The public is invited to greet him as he...
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line

First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
WILMINGTON, DE

