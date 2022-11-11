Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
WMDT.com
What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex
OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
wdiy.org
What Does Sustainable Aquaculture Look Like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Researchers at Delaware State University are partnering with oyster farmers to measure water quality in Rehoboth Bay. WHYY’s Zoe Read took a boat ride with researchers from the HBCU, and oyster farmer Mark Casey. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
WBOC
Delaware Democrats Follow Through with Flag Protest During Return Day Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The historic Return Day celebration and parade returned to Sussex County on Thursday, but not everyone was willing to take part in all of the event's traditions. Delaware Democrats followed through with their decision to not ride alongside their Republican counterparts in carriages during the parade. Their...
Cape Gazette
Crooked Hammock Brewery Backyard Beer Club sales open Nov. 25
The Crooked Hammock Brewery team has long been obsessed with creating a never-ending cookout oasis where people can escape reality, leaving their worries at the door to enter a backyard paradise of handcrafted beer and great conversation. It’s a little slice of heaven, unapologetically surrounded by cold beer and hot grills.
Cape Gazette
Lewes officials look to streamline voting
Residents of Lewes have had to register with the state and city separately in order to vote. If they did not, the City of Lewes would not accept their vote during municipal elections. Mayor and city council are looking to end that practice and allow the state’s voter roll to count toward eligibility.
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
Cape Gazette
Tammy M. Johnson, caring, generous soul
Tammy M. Johnson, 54, of Selbyville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Milford, July 9, 1968, to the late Merrill and Jeanette (Lynch) McCabe. Tammy was employed by Mountaire Farms for 23 years before retiring due to health concerns. Tammy...
Cape Gazette
Briggs team hands off Rehoboth Christmas tree-moving reins
Weather permitting, about this time next week, a crew from Rehoboth Beach’s Streets Department will be stringing thousands of holiday lights on a 20-year-old, 30-foot-tall green giant arborvitae in anticipation of the city’s annual tree lighting and sing-along the following week. The city has hosted the event since...
WDEL 1150AM
2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released
Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
WBOC
Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Carol Joanne Danielson, loved the Lord
Carol Joanne Danielson of Seaford passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital. Carol was born July 1, 1940, in Warren Pa., the daughter of Ernest and Frieda (Sidon) Toner. She attended schools in Youngsville Pa., Jefferson Community College in Watertown N.Y., and SUNY School of Nursing in...
Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover
DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
The 10-year rule
The beach area is a beautiful place to live, and it is no surprise that people move here for a lower, slower type of living. However, we’ve all heard the saying “Don’t make this place just like where you came from.” This is true, but equally true is people moving here and immediately saying what is best for the area or most aligned with the way of life here.
Cape Gazette
Santa to visit Lewes on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26
Santa will take a break from his work at the North Pole with a special trip to Lewes on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. He’ll arrive at 12:30 p.m. via the Cape Water Taxi at City Dock in 1812 Park. The public is invited to greet him as he...
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line
First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
