26206 Milby Circle, Harbeson, DE 19951 - JUST FINISHED, PRISTINE, SHOWS LIKE NEW IN DESIREABLE VILLAS AT WALDEN. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome is a must-see. Single floor living with room upstairs for your guests. Enjoy 2 Primary suites which are located on 1st floor and second floor ensuring plenty of space for guests. From the minute you walk in the front door you are greeted with a beautiful foyer that leads you to your spacious gourmet kitchen that features beautiful quartz island with extra cabinets and pantry for excellent storage. Just beyond the kitchen you will find the dining room and family room with large windows that give you plenty of natural light and opens to the 2nd floor loft area and large screened porch overlooking the tree line of the community. Main floor primary suite features large windows, walk in closet, and exquisite bathroom with tile and quartz countertops. Head up the stairs to find a large loft with plenty of room to make your perfect hang out space or office. The 2nd primary suite is also located on this floor along with 2 additional bedrooms. Community amenities include community pool, clubhouse, dog park and pickleball court as well as pond access shared with the community directly across the street. Smart home technology is complete with ring system at the front door. Builder warranty is transferred to the new buyer. If you are looking for new construction, but want to take advantage of moving in now and not waiting for the build to be complete this is one to consider as this property has been minimally used over the past 3 months and shows like new. Contact us today to schedule your private tour of this marvelous townhome.

HARBESON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO