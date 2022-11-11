Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
Cape Gazette
Book launch party for Ethan Joella’s ‘A Quiet Life’ set Nov. 29
Author Ethan Joella’s new book, “A Quiet Life,” will debut at a launch party hosted by Browseabout Books and the Lewes Public Library at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes. The event also will be livestreamed via Zoom. Joella will participate...
Cape Gazette
Story Hill Farm holds immersive field to feast dinner
Following up on the success of last year’s inaugural Graze: Pasture to Plate, Story Hill Farm’s Helen Raleigh held a dinner Nov. 5 to once again honor local regenerative agricultural growers, producers and makers. Part two of the natural-based celebration series, Bounty: Field to Feast was an immersive...
Cape Gazette
Santa to visit Lewes on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26
Santa will take a break from his work at the North Pole with a special trip to Lewes on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. He’ll arrive at 12:30 p.m. via the Cape Water Taxi at City Dock in 1812 Park. The public is invited to greet him as he...
Cape Gazette
Holiday art gallery at Inland Bays Garden Center opens Nov. 18
The Inland Bays Garden Center will feature the work of many talented local artists in its holiday art gallery from Saturday, Nov. 18, to Saturday, Dec. 23, at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, two miles West of Bethany Beach. There will be whimsical art prints, handmade jewelry, artisan soaps, home...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-26206 MILBY CIRCLE-VILLAS AT WALDEN
26206 Milby Circle, Harbeson, DE 19951 - JUST FINISHED, PRISTINE, SHOWS LIKE NEW IN DESIREABLE VILLAS AT WALDEN. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome is a must-see. Single floor living with room upstairs for your guests. Enjoy 2 Primary suites which are located on 1st floor and second floor ensuring plenty of space for guests. From the minute you walk in the front door you are greeted with a beautiful foyer that leads you to your spacious gourmet kitchen that features beautiful quartz island with extra cabinets and pantry for excellent storage. Just beyond the kitchen you will find the dining room and family room with large windows that give you plenty of natural light and opens to the 2nd floor loft area and large screened porch overlooking the tree line of the community. Main floor primary suite features large windows, walk in closet, and exquisite bathroom with tile and quartz countertops. Head up the stairs to find a large loft with plenty of room to make your perfect hang out space or office. The 2nd primary suite is also located on this floor along with 2 additional bedrooms. Community amenities include community pool, clubhouse, dog park and pickleball court as well as pond access shared with the community directly across the street. Smart home technology is complete with ring system at the front door. Builder warranty is transferred to the new buyer. If you are looking for new construction, but want to take advantage of moving in now and not waiting for the build to be complete this is one to consider as this property has been minimally used over the past 3 months and shows like new. Contact us today to schedule your private tour of this marvelous townhome.
Cape Gazette
60-room hotel proposed for former Dolle’s site
Four months ago, it was revealed a new hotel on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk property comprising Grotto Pizza and the former Dolle’s Candyland was planned. At a commissioner meeting, officials were told plans were going to be submitted to the city in the near future. Those plans are in,...
cohaitungchi.com
21 Best Things to Do in Bethany Beach
A small and cozy coastal town located in Sussex County, Delaware, Bethany Beach is known for its wide, endless stretch of sandy beaches and boardwalks. It is about a 5-hour drive from New York, which makes it an excellent getaway for people who want a weekend break. To the North...
Cape Gazette
The 10-year rule
The beach area is a beautiful place to live, and it is no surprise that people move here for a lower, slower type of living. However, we’ve all heard the saying “Don’t make this place just like where you came from.” This is true, but equally true is people moving here and immediately saying what is best for the area or most aligned with the way of life here.
whereverfamily.com
Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland
Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America’s oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall’s magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
Cape Gazette
Carol Joanne Danielson, loved the Lord
Carol Joanne Danielson of Seaford passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital. Carol was born July 1, 1940, in Warren Pa., the daughter of Ernest and Frieda (Sidon) Toner. She attended schools in Youngsville Pa., Jefferson Community College in Watertown N.Y., and SUNY School of Nursing in...
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyards to host tasting event, book reading Nov. 17
Nassau Valley Vineyards will host author and artist Rosemary Connelly for a special book reading and tasting event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17. The Milford resident recently released her book, “Two Years in Italy: How two fifty-somethings retired, and went to live in Italy to live cheap and make art.” The book chronicles the wonderful adventures experienced by Rosemary and her late husband Bob as the two spent six months living in four different regions of Italy.
oceancity.com
Winterfest Walking Tour Lights Up Northside Park to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary
Ocean City, MD – (November 9, 2022): Ocean City will celebrate the 30th annual Winterfest of Lights on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The opening ceremony will return with a magical display and tree lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m. and is FREE to the public this one night only. The Winterfest of Lights returns as a walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park.
The Dispatch
Ocean Pines Resident Celebrated 95th birthday
Ocean Pines resident Pat Kanz celebrated her 95th birthday at a surprise party arranged by her family who invited members of her local bridge club. An avid bridge player and instructor, Pat credits the game with keeping her mind sharp. Pictured from left to right are Carol Stocard, Eileen McClelland, Jack Barnes, Barbara Morgan, Andrea Barnes and seated, Pat Kanz.
Cape Gazette
Water tower under construction behind Beacon Middle School
Work is well underway to build a new 1 million-gallon water tower on Mulberry Knoll Road behind Beacon Middle School. According to signage on the property, the South Rehoboth Elevated Water Storage Tank is being constructed by Tidewater Utilities Inc., with $5 million in funding from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Cape Gazette
Brush Factory in Lewes sets storewide vendors’ free tasting event Nov. 12
The Brush Factory will celebrate the start of the holiday season with a complimentary Meet the Makers Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12. The storewide tasting event will feature products from Frank & Louie’s Italian Specialties, Swell Joe Coffee, Rays Produce and Flowers, The Backyard – Milton and Soberdough Brew Bread.
Cape Gazette
Shelly D. Watson, many interests, hobbies
Shelly D. Watson, 61, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. She was born Feb. 9, 1961, in Wilmington, daughter of the late Nathaniel and Barbara (Draine) Watson. Shelly grew up in Elkton, Md., where she owned and operated a home cleaning company. She had varied...
Cape Gazette
Lewes abuzz on lawn equipment, bees
The buzz of gas-powered lawn equipment may soon be replaced by the hum of honeybees in Lewes backyards. The City of Lewes has a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change where feasible. The city says gasoline engines emit large quantities of pollutants into the environment, degrade air quality and contribute to hearing loss. Officials have also recognized the effect climate change has had on pollinators, bees in particular. Thinking green, mayor and city council discussed the upcoming ban on gas-powered lawn equipment as well as permitting beekeeping within city limits during its Oct. 27 workshop.
Cape Gazette
Betty Griffith Hayes, successful businesswoman
Betty (Betty Lou) Griffith Hayes of Dover passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Betty was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Dover, daughter of the late Milton and Mabel (Spence) Griffith. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Robert Hayes. Betty and Bob owned and...
Cape Gazette
Capital Ringers set Christmas Reflections handbell concert Nov. 20
Capital Ringers community handbell ensemble will present Christmas Reflections, a celebration of 18 years of holiday handbells, at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at Milton Theatre. Founded in 2004 by Artistic Director Linda Simms, Capital Ringers are renowned in and beyond Delmarva for their vast repertoire including classic rock, jazz, patriotic, sacred, top 40 tunes and traditional holiday favorites. The group delivers performances that demonstrate the artistic diversity of English handbells and hand chimes.
