Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Warning of Brexit damage to economy as Paris overtakes London’s stock exchange

Brexit has “permanently damaged” the UK economy, former Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders warned as London was deposed as Europe’s biggest stock market. The French stock market now has a combined value of 2.823 trillion US dollars, marginally above the UK stock market which is worth 2.821 trillion US dollars altogether, according to figures from Bloomberg.
Japan Q3 GDP shrinks as high inflation, weakening yen bite

Investing.com-- The Japanese economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, as worsening inflation levels and further depreciation in the yen severely undercut economic growth in the country. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the three months to September 30, data from the Cabinet Office...
Oil Dividends Are Falling. Is It a Sign It's Time to Sell Oil Stocks?

Oil companies have paid out a gusher of dividends this year. Many companies instituted fixed-plus-variable dividend strategies to return more of their free cash flow to shareholders over the past year. With oil prices topping $100 a barrel earlier this year, it boosted their free cash flow, allowing them to pay increasingly larger dividends.
Dow's 100-point jump highlighted by gains in Merck, Johnson & Johnson stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday afternoon with shares of Merck and Johnson & Johnson delivering strong returns for the index. The Dow was most recently trading 101 points (0.3%) higher, as shares of Merck and Johnson & Johnson are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Merck's shares are up $3.32 (3.4%) while those of Johnson & Johnson have climbed $3.78, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 47-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Visa IBM and Salesforce A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
Gold prices settle at highest since mid-August

Gold prices settled at their highest since mid-August on Monday, with prices shaking off pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to inch higher, extending last week’s rise of more than 5%. Price action. December gold rose $7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.90 per ounce...
Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster triggers better antibody response against BA.4, BA.5 omicron variants

Moderna says its bivalent COVID booster that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants sparks a better antibody response against those strains than its original booster shot. The Cambridge-based biotech on Monday announced that both of its bivalent omicron-targeting booster candidates perform better compared to a booster dose of its prototype vaccine against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains.

