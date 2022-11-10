Read full article on original website
msn.com
The 'next Warren Buffett' curse: Sam Bankman-Fried is the latest market icon to fall after being compared to the legendary investor
The Warren Buffett curse is alive and well following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange FTX. Fortune magazine asked if Bankman-Fried was the next Warren Buffett in an August profile. Other market icons that were once compared to Buffett and then faded include Eddie Lampert, Bill Ackman,...
msn.com
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
msn.com
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers and businesses to stockpile cash in case there's a devastating downturn. "The economy does not look great right now," Amazon's billionaire founder and executive chairman told CNN on Saturday. "Things are slowing down, you're seeing layoffs in many,...
msn.com
Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.
According to Fed Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller and several strategists, last week’s softer-than-expected October CPI that sent the S&P 500 to its best level in five months was overdone. His words may be getting through as stock futures point to a softer start as the last full week before...
msn.com
Think his stock-market call is bearish? Trading pioneer Peterffy awaits a steeper, 25% bitcoin plunge amid FTX scandal
Thomas Peterffy, the chairman and founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., is patiently waiting for a deeper retrenchment in bitcoin, as the industry digests the latest scandal to rock the digital-asset landscape. Major crypto platform FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, amid reports that it used customer funds to back...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
msn.com
Warning of Brexit damage to economy as Paris overtakes London’s stock exchange
Brexit has “permanently damaged” the UK economy, former Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders warned as London was deposed as Europe’s biggest stock market. The French stock market now has a combined value of 2.823 trillion US dollars, marginally above the UK stock market which is worth 2.821 trillion US dollars altogether, according to figures from Bloomberg.
msn.com
Japan Q3 GDP shrinks as high inflation, weakening yen bite
Investing.com-- The Japanese economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, as worsening inflation levels and further depreciation in the yen severely undercut economic growth in the country. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the three months to September 30, data from the Cabinet Office...
msn.com
Apple job listings suggest the company is building a metaverse of its own for its long-rumored headset
Apple is looking for engineers who can develop a 3D mixed-reality world for its coming headset. Apple is competing with Meta and other tech companies in a race to develop VR and AR headsets. Tim Cook and another Apple executives have previously said they avoid using the word "metaverse." Apple...
msn.com
Oil Dividends Are Falling. Is It a Sign It's Time to Sell Oil Stocks?
Oil companies have paid out a gusher of dividends this year. Many companies instituted fixed-plus-variable dividend strategies to return more of their free cash flow to shareholders over the past year. With oil prices topping $100 a barrel earlier this year, it boosted their free cash flow, allowing them to pay increasingly larger dividends.
msn.com
Dow's 100-point jump highlighted by gains in Merck, Johnson & Johnson stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday afternoon with shares of Merck and Johnson & Johnson delivering strong returns for the index. The Dow was most recently trading 101 points (0.3%) higher, as shares of Merck and Johnson & Johnson are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Merck's shares are up $3.32 (3.4%) while those of Johnson & Johnson have climbed $3.78, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 47-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Visa IBM and Salesforce A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com
The road to year-end gains for stocks will be hammered by volatility as investors try 'sniffing out' a rollover in inflation and a Fed U-turn on rates
Stocks powered higher this week after the October inflaton report but the path to year-end gains remains volatile, market analysts say. Inflation may have peaked but CPI at 7.7% is still well above the Fed's 2% target. 'I think that we're set up to rally into the end of the...
msn.com
Gold prices settle at highest since mid-August
Gold prices settled at their highest since mid-August on Monday, with prices shaking off pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to inch higher, extending last week’s rise of more than 5%. Price action. December gold rose $7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.90 per ounce...
msn.com
Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster triggers better antibody response against BA.4, BA.5 omicron variants
Moderna says its bivalent COVID booster that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants sparks a better antibody response against those strains than its original booster shot. The Cambridge-based biotech on Monday announced that both of its bivalent omicron-targeting booster candidates perform better compared to a booster dose of its prototype vaccine against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains.
