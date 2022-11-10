The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday afternoon with shares of Merck and Johnson & Johnson delivering strong returns for the index. The Dow was most recently trading 101 points (0.3%) higher, as shares of Merck and Johnson & Johnson are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Merck's shares are up $3.32 (3.4%) while those of Johnson & Johnson have climbed $3.78, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 47-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Visa IBM and Salesforce A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

12 HOURS AGO