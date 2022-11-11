Read full article on original website
Listeria Outbreak Affecting New York State Has Lead To One Death, Miscarriage
Deli meats and cheeses are believed to have caused a deadly listeria outbreak that has sickened people in New York and five other states. One person has died and another person suffered a miscarriage due to the outbreak. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with...
Warning: Pertussis, Will This Be New York’s Next COVID-19?
For the last two plus years every single New Yorker has had the word COVID, practically tattooed on their brains. Are we nearing the end of the COVID pandemic? Unfortunately, only time will tell. What is the next serious illness that is now 'barking on the front door' of New...
westsidenewsny.com
Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?
I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery industry veteran Daniel Katz, 56, dies
Daniel Katz, 56, CEO of grocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services and co-president of the parent of Foodtown supermarkets, died on Sunday of cancer, according to a company statement. Katz, along with his brother, Noah, was co-president of PSK Operating, which owns and operates 13 supermarkets in New York under the...
“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley
It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
Is It Illegal to Warm A Car Up When You’re Not Inside In New York State?
Lately, it hasn't really seemed like winter is on the way since the weather has been pretty decent. But make no mistake, here in New York State, winter IS on the way. As a matter of fact, this winter is supposed to be brutal when it comes to frigid temperatures.
Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions
A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State's process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state.
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $5 Million Awarded to Support Animal Shelter Improvements
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nearly $5 million has been awarded to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the fourth round of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund. The funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects that will provide animal care. As the first in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters, New York State continues to demonstrate its commitment to securing safe housing and care for sheltered dogs and cats as they await adoption, including through an increased appropriation for the fifth round of the program in the Fiscal Year 2023 Enacted Budget.
informnny.com
Year-long investigation into St. Lawrence County Child Protective Services ends
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An investigation into St. Lawrence County’s Child Protective and Preventive Services has concluded, according to a press release from the county’s administrator. The year-long investigation was handled by Syracuse-based law firm Hancock Estabrook, LLP, following 37 complaints made to the county between mid-2021...
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
localsyr.com
Weather behaving like winter this week in CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week. As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.
Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State
You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses
"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Police ‘Honor’ Upstate New York Sergeant After Line Of Duty Death
New York State Police honored the life of a sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, who passed away. Last week, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New...
