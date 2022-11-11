ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, NY

westsidenewsny.com

Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
Oswego County Today

Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?

I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
PHOENIX, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery industry veteran Daniel Katz, 56, dies

Daniel Katz, 56, CEO of grocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services and co-president of the parent of Foodtown supermarkets, died on Sunday of cancer, according to a company statement. Katz, along with his brother, Noah, was co-president of PSK Operating, which owns and operates 13 supermarkets in New York under the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley

It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
travelawaits.com

12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail

With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
BUFFALO, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $5 Million Awarded to Support Animal Shelter Improvements

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nearly $5 million has been awarded to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the fourth round of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund. The funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects that will provide animal care. As the first in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters, New York State continues to demonstrate its commitment to securing safe housing and care for sheltered dogs and cats as they await adoption, including through an increased appropriation for the fifth round of the program in the Fiscal Year 2023 Enacted Budget.
localsyr.com

Weather behaving like winter this week in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week. As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State

You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
B.R. Shenoy

19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses

"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...

