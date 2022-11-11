As the fall sports seasons nears its conclusion and few local teams competed last week, the list of nominees has shortened. But these are candidates who shined in their respective state and sectional tournaments, including the Haldane boys soccer team winning it all. Last week’s winners were New Paltz football player Tony Drewnowski, who received 8,375 votes to win the small-school poll, and Roy C. Ketcham cross country standout Abigail Kowalczyk, who won the large-school poll with...

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO