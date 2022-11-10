Read full article on original website
Jeff Everett
3d ago
It's a good idea to have proven backups on your roster. weak manager with lame coaching staff. pass defense with a solid passing attack.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Related
atozsports.com
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Cowboys to Claim 1st-Round D-Lineman Jerry Tillery?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Yardbarker
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Chargers
The Chargers, on average, allow their opponents to rush for 147.2 yards per game, ranking them fourth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers are ranked 15th and average 118 yards per game on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey's emergence and Elijah Mitchell's return, the 49ers should look to dominate the Chargers with their rush attack. If the Chargers load the box to stop the run, head coach Kyle Shanahan must be creative to successfully move the ball on the ground. Look for wide receiver Deebo Samuel as another bonus in the 49ers' rushing attack. Run the ball successfully, and win the game.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
atozsports.com
Steelers take one big step back after taking a major step forward
The Pittsburgh Steelers catch a huge break this weekend as T.J. Watt finally returns to the playing field. Without him, the team’s pass rush productivity plummeted to become one of the worst units in the NFL. Having him back changes the question for opposing offensive lines as Watt demands...
NFL insider suggests Las Vegas Raiders could fire Josh McDaniels if team loses to Colts
Following a 10-7 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders faced what seemed like constant distractions off the field, many
Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels
The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game
The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name
A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Jets now sit above Bills in AFC East after Buffalo loses OT thriller vs. Vikings
The Jets got to enjoy their bye in Week 10 and took in what may have been the game of the year between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. That game wound up working in favor of the Jets as the Vikings picked off Josh Allen in the end zone in overtime to seal their 33-30 win to move to 8-1 on the season.
Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent
Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
NFL Analyst Thinks Head Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss This Weekend
So far this season, Matt Rhule and Frank Reich have already been fired. Could another head coach join the unemployment market soon?. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will officially be on the hot seat if he loses to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.
atozsports.com
How the Titans overcame their perceived weakness to beat Broncos
Everyone in the world that knows anything about the Tennessee Titans knows how their offense works. They want to run their operation through star running back Derrick Henry. Defenses know that. It doesn’t matter most of the time. Derrick Henry and the Titans prove that during a lot of games.
What Titans said about Week 10 victory over Broncos
The Tennessee Titans notched their sixth win of the season with a 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium, but this effort wasn’t like the others. Yes, the defense was still the driving force behind the win even though it was missing half its starters, but it was the passing attack and not the rushing attack that carried the offense.
atozsports.com
Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news
The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
atozsports.com
Eagles flash fatal flaw for first time all season
The Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated streak came to a screeching halt with Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Though the Eagles (8-1) boasted an unblemished record heading into the primetime showdown, the Commanders (5-5) exposed one fatal flaw that led to the Philadelphia’s downfall. The Eagles’ defense,...
Comments / 7