ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 7

Jeff Everett
3d ago

It's a good idea to have proven backups on your roster. weak manager with lame coaching staff. pass defense with a solid passing attack.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Chargers

The Chargers, on average, allow their opponents to rush for 147.2 yards per game, ranking them fourth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers are ranked 15th and average 118 yards per game on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey's emergence and Elijah Mitchell's return, the 49ers should look to dominate the Chargers with their rush attack. If the Chargers load the box to stop the run, head coach Kyle Shanahan must be creative to successfully move the ball on the ground. Look for wide receiver Deebo Samuel as another bonus in the 49ers' rushing attack. Run the ball successfully, and win the game.
OREGON STATE
atozsports.com

Steelers take one big step back after taking a major step forward

The Pittsburgh Steelers catch a huge break this weekend as T.J. Watt finally returns to the playing field. Without him, the team’s pass rush productivity plummeted to become one of the worst units in the NFL. Having him back changes the question for opposing offensive lines as Watt demands...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels

The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name

A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent

Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
atozsports.com

How the Titans overcame their perceived weakness to beat Broncos

Everyone in the world that knows anything about the Tennessee Titans knows how their offense works. They want to run their operation through star running back Derrick Henry. Defenses know that. It doesn’t matter most of the time. Derrick Henry and the Titans prove that during a lot of games.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said about Week 10 victory over Broncos

The Tennessee Titans notched their sixth win of the season with a 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium, but this effort wasn’t like the others. Yes, the defense was still the driving force behind the win even though it was missing half its starters, but it was the passing attack and not the rushing attack that carried the offense.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news

The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Eagles flash fatal flaw for first time all season

The Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated streak came to a screeching halt with Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Though the Eagles (8-1) boasted an unblemished record heading into the primetime showdown, the Commanders (5-5) exposed one fatal flaw that led to the Philadelphia’s downfall. The Eagles’ defense,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy