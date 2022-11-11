Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is likely to be ready for Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Buccaneers have their bye in Week 11, so Fournette will have an extra week to recover after injuring his hip during Sunday's win in London over the Seattle Seahawks. However, even if Fournette is ready after the bye, rookie Rachaad White appears to have passed him on the depth chart. The third-round pick rushed 22 times for 105 yards in London while Fournette finished with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Prior to Week 10, White hadn't run the ball more than eight times in any contest.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO