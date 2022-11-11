Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
atozsports.com
Steelers Pro-Bowler drops the best quote of the week after win over Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward had the best quote of the week after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the quote actually had nothing to do with beating New Orleans. Instead, it centered around defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing an...
Commanders Injury Report: Chase Young Update, WR Jahan Dotson Playing vs. Eagles?
With two days of practice this week and one more to go, the Washington Commanders could get their star rookie back for Monday Night Football.
atozsports.com
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explains puzzling decision
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained what appeared to be a puzzling decision after his team’s 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Linebacker Myles Jack wasn’t inactive on Sunday, but he didn’t play a down against the Saints. Jack, who has been dealing...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott is going through something he’s never experienced before
The speculation can now end. Despite his efforts to get back to action, Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they take on the Green Bay Packers. This marks new territory for Elliott. Week 10 will be the first time in Elliott’s career that he’s...
Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz out several weeks with knee injury
The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without tight end Zach Ertz for several weeks. Ertz will miss multiple weeks after he was carted off the field early during their 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ertz...
atozsports.com
Bills: Von Miller’s genius new plan to bring OBJ to Buffalo
While all eyes are on the Buffalo Bills and the health of Josh Allen, Von Miller is back at it again. Specifically, Miller is once again opening up about the OBJ sweepstakes. Recently, Von Miller appeared on The Pivot Podcast to discuss the next steps with the talented wide receiver.
atozsports.com
Bills: Game-changing development has nothing to with Josh Allen
Once more, the health of the Buffalo Bills has been at the forefront of every storyline surrounding the team. This week, they’ll face the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings shorthanded. That includes quarterback Josh Allen, whose status remains questionable and could likely be a game-time decision. The Allen conversation has reached...
atozsports.com
Steelers take one big step back after taking a major step forward
The Pittsburgh Steelers catch a huge break this weekend as T.J. Watt finally returns to the playing field. Without him, the team’s pass rush productivity plummeted to become one of the worst units in the NFL. Having him back changes the question for opposing offensive lines as Watt demands...
atozsports.com
Chiefs do something for the first time, a few times in win over Jags
The Kansas City Chiefs win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was a day filled with many firsts. What do I mean by that? Well, there were several Chiefs players on Sunday that did something impressive for the first time. Some of them did something for the first time in their career,...
atozsports.com
How the Titans overcame their perceived weakness to beat Broncos
Everyone in the world that knows anything about the Tennessee Titans knows how their offense works. They want to run their operation through star running back Derrick Henry. Defenses know that. It doesn’t matter most of the time. Derrick Henry and the Titans prove that during a lot of games.
atozsports.com
Broncos have a setback at the worst time
The Denver Broncos just cannot catch a break this year when it comes to unfortunate things happening to their roster. This week, it’s Justin Simmons not playing on Sunday. The former All-Pro safety won’t play Sunday, as the news broke late Saturday night that he has been dealing with a knee issue.
numberfire.com
Leonard Fournette (hip) expected to be ready after Buccaneers' bye
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is likely to be ready for Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Buccaneers have their bye in Week 11, so Fournette will have an extra week to recover after injuring his hip during Sunday's win in London over the Seattle Seahawks. However, even if Fournette is ready after the bye, rookie Rachaad White appears to have passed him on the depth chart. The third-round pick rushed 22 times for 105 yards in London while Fournette finished with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Prior to Week 10, White hadn't run the ball more than eight times in any contest.
atozsports.com
Saints ‘will have to deal with’ something they have not yet this season
The New Orleans Saints will have to deal with something on Sunday that they have yet to deal with this season. The Saints have faced some pretty good teams so far this season. However, they haven’t quite faced a player like they will this Sunday. T.J. Watt is scheduled...
atozsports.com
Bengals already share unique connection with top NFL Draft prospect
It’s only November but there’s already a lot of noise between the Cincinnati Bengals and one of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. That doesn’t happen too often but this has been a perfect storm of circumstances within the franchise and outside factors. The player...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans passing game shows signs of life in Ryan Tannehill’s return
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (6-3) passing game had been in a steady rate of decay coming into Sunday’s home contest against the Denver Broncos (3-6). Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s return gave his offense the sign of life it had been looking for. If nothing else, Tennessee showed...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC shows that giving a second chance can pay off
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking like they got the biggest steal of the 2022 draft, but a lot of us knew that would be the case 10 weeks ago. The Chiefs took former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round of this last draft. When he was selected, no one thought anything of it, because no one usually does for the seventh-round picks.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ HC tells the same story no one wants to hear
The Denver Broncos lost, again But that is about what we expect by now. We also expect the same story after every loss. It’s kind of getting old. Well, not kind of, but it is getting old. The fact that there is no reason that the head coach of the Denver Broncos can’t give us as to why they are losing, should make fans just flat-out furious.
NBC Sports
Commanders-Eagles inactives: Dotson returns, Holcomb remains out
The Washington Commanders have their most difficult matchup of the season yet on Monday night: a clash with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And, the Burgundy and Gold have received some reinforcements entering the Week 10 tilt. Standout rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who leads Washington with...
atozsports.com
Chiefs control their own destiny after Week 10 goes there way in more than one way
The Kansas City Chiefs have now taken over the number one seed in the AFC, and here is how. The Chiefs won in what I would say was a dominant showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They were able to score at a high volume and moved the ball down the field in more than one way.
Comments / 1