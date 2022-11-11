ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13newsnow.com

'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' coming to Hampton Coliseum Dec. 11

HAMPTON, Va. — TCG entertainment has announced that a performance of 'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, December 11, according to a spokesperson for the coliseum. The show is touted as a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land...
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
WAVY News 10

Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
WAVY News 10

Newport News seeking mural artist for new project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
WAVY News 10

CC: A Day of Healing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The first annual, Day of Healing is happening Saturday, November 12th at Mount Trashmore. We got all the details from Pastor Bobby White at Christ Regeneration Church. The event is from noon to 4:00 pm. Find out more at regeneratevb.org.
WAVY News 10

Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines

NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Black Diamond Weekend kicks off in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Black BRAND is reuniting entrepreneurs for another year with their Black Diamond Weekend conference in Downtown Norfolk. “We need this time of inspiration, encouragement, information to be able to transform our businesses for the coming year,” said Blair Durham, the co-founder of Black BRAND. Kim...
