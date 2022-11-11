Read full article on original website
'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' coming to Hampton Coliseum Dec. 11
HAMPTON, Va. — TCG entertainment has announced that a performance of 'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, December 11, according to a spokesperson for the coliseum. The show is touted as a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land...
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
London Oaks community comes together for Thanksgiving celebration
Darrell Redmond grew up in the London Oaks community and has done several of these events in London Oaks this year. He said it's important to give the community opportunities they often don't get.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
Hampton Roads businesses gear up for the holiday season
While the tourism season in Hampton Roads has slowed down, there's still an opportunity to support local businesses, with many fun-filled events taking place throughout Hampton Roads this weekend.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
New Glowing Elizabeth River Trail Leaves Light Pollution Behind
The Elizabeth River Trail has added new lighting to a section of its trail in Norfolk, and it’s like nothing you’ve seen before. As you follow the path through the West Ghent neighborhood after dark, the path beneath you. literally glows. Stones that glow in the dark have...
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
Things To Do This Weekend: November 11, 2022
Things To Do This Weekend: November 11, 2022, including Garden of Lights, Veterans Parade and Old Dominion vs James Madison
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
Peninsula SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees for animals over 7-years-old
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's Adopt A Senior Pet Month at the Peninsula SPCA in Newport News. That means the shelter will take half off of adoption fees for any animal over the age of seven adopted in the month of November. According to How I Met My Dog,...
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Newport News seeking mural artist for new project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
CC: A Day of Healing
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The first annual, Day of Healing is happening Saturday, November 12th at Mount Trashmore. We got all the details from Pastor Bobby White at Christ Regeneration Church. The event is from noon to 4:00 pm. Find out more at regeneratevb.org.
Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines
Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines
Black Diamond Weekend kicks off in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Black BRAND is reuniting entrepreneurs for another year with their Black Diamond Weekend conference in Downtown Norfolk. “We need this time of inspiration, encouragement, information to be able to transform our businesses for the coming year,” said Blair Durham, the co-founder of Black BRAND. Kim...
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore receives over 13,000 pounds of food at Franklin location
FRANKLIN, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore received a large donation at one of their newest branches. In September, the Foodbank opened to provide assistance in Franklin. On Friday, International Paper's Franklin Mill team completely stocked its...
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
