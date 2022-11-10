ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Three matchups to watch against Purdue

After Northwestern (1-9, 1-5 B1G) suffered a brutal 31-3 loss at the hands of Minnesota, the ‘Cats will now have to turn their attention to another quality opponent on the road. Purdue (6-4, 4-3 B1G) is hoping to build upon the momentum gained by the Boilermakers’ 31-24 upset of then-No. 21 Illinois in Champaign. Northwestern will look to be “spoilermakers” against the Boilermakers on Saturday, while Purdue continues its march toward a berth in the Big Ten Championship game. Below are the three most important matchups for Saturday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Five things we learned from Northwestern’s blowout loss to Minnesota

With its 31-3 blowout loss to Minnesota, Northwestern just continues to reach new lows. Many expected a loss on Saturday. No one expected the ‘Cats to play four quarterbacks, with Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exiting due to injury. There isn’t too much new information to digest from a team that hasn’t won a game in almost three months (let alone in the United States), but here are five things to take away from Saturday’s loss.
EVANSTON, IL
Without making changes, Northwestern appears content to lose

As the 2022 season has progressed and we’ve grown further and further from August 27 (which feels like years ago), the storylines surrounding Northwestern football have become increasingly redundant. When a team is unable to emerge from any venue in the United States with a win, it’s difficult to try to generate different angles or spin any sorts of positives.
EVANSTON, IL
Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s demoralizing loss to Minnesota

After playing one of the top teams in the country close last week, Northwestern took a step back in Minneapolis, falling 31-3 to the Golden Gophers. Similar to last season’s matchup, Minnesota ran all over the Northwestern defense, tallying over 250 yards on the ground. The Northwestern offense also struggled, and Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exited the game with injuries. See whose stock went up and down in a day where the ‘Cats could not find many positives.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern defeats Penn 63-55 in its home opener

EVANSTON, Ill. — After a crushing blowout on the road, Northwestern (1-1, 0-0 B1G) put on a reassuring performance at home, beating Penn (1-1, 0-0 Ivy) 63-55. Joe McKeown’s squad had a balanced scoring attack throughout the afternoon. Courtney Shaw led the way with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds. Kaylah Rainey added 11 points and four assists, while Paige Mott, Sydney Wood and Caileigh Walsh each had nine points.
EVANSTON, IL

