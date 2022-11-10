Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
insidenu.com
Three matchups to watch against Purdue
After Northwestern (1-9, 1-5 B1G) suffered a brutal 31-3 loss at the hands of Minnesota, the ‘Cats will now have to turn their attention to another quality opponent on the road. Purdue (6-4, 4-3 B1G) is hoping to build upon the momentum gained by the Boilermakers’ 31-24 upset of then-No. 21 Illinois in Champaign. Northwestern will look to be “spoilermakers” against the Boilermakers on Saturday, while Purdue continues its march toward a berth in the Big Ten Championship game. Below are the three most important matchups for Saturday.
insidenu.com
Five things we learned from Northwestern’s blowout loss to Minnesota
With its 31-3 blowout loss to Minnesota, Northwestern just continues to reach new lows. Many expected a loss on Saturday. No one expected the ‘Cats to play four quarterbacks, with Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exiting due to injury. There isn’t too much new information to digest from a team that hasn’t won a game in almost three months (let alone in the United States), but here are five things to take away from Saturday’s loss.
insidenu.com
Without making changes, Northwestern appears content to lose
As the 2022 season has progressed and we’ve grown further and further from August 27 (which feels like years ago), the storylines surrounding Northwestern football have become increasingly redundant. When a team is unable to emerge from any venue in the United States with a win, it’s difficult to try to generate different angles or spin any sorts of positives.
insidenu.com
Women’s Soccer: Dominant first round victory sets up second round matchup with Vanderbilt
There is no more room for error at this point in the season, and Northwestern is clean so far. In the team’s first NCAA Tournament action since 2018, the junior class came up clutch to secure the victory. Let’s break it down. Nov. 12 vs Southern Illinois University...
insidenu.com
Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s demoralizing loss to Minnesota
After playing one of the top teams in the country close last week, Northwestern took a step back in Minneapolis, falling 31-3 to the Golden Gophers. Similar to last season’s matchup, Minnesota ran all over the Northwestern defense, tallying over 250 yards on the ground. The Northwestern offense also struggled, and Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exited the game with injuries. See whose stock went up and down in a day where the ‘Cats could not find many positives.
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern defeats Penn 63-55 in its home opener
EVANSTON, Ill. — After a crushing blowout on the road, Northwestern (1-1, 0-0 B1G) put on a reassuring performance at home, beating Penn (1-1, 0-0 Ivy) 63-55. Joe McKeown’s squad had a balanced scoring attack throughout the afternoon. Courtney Shaw led the way with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds. Kaylah Rainey added 11 points and four assists, while Paige Mott, Sydney Wood and Caileigh Walsh each had nine points.
Comments / 0