FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles is The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
citynewsgroup.com
CIELO Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the first round of grants from the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity Fund, also known as the CIELO Fund, through December 5, 2022. The CIELO Fund intends to support nonprofit organizations and initiatives that are led by – and serve – Latinos in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Fox40
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
A cardboard box filled to the brim with sweet and savory confections, ranging from ham and cheese croissants to fruit tarts, is a great treat for any day of the week. Everyone has their go-to place to pick up one, two, or three of their favorite pastries, but only one shop in California, according to Yelp, was considered the best pastry restaurant in the state.
2urbangirls.com
LA County property owners can apply to postpone payment of property taxes
Los Angeles County property owners have access to a critical resource that you and your family can utilize, which allows you to apply for a property tax postponement, to provide some relief from rising costs and financial troubles as a result of the pandemic. The property tax postponement program has...
getnews.info
LA City Locksmith is serving residents of Los Angeles with its Licensed, Security-Certified Technicians and impeccable services
LA City Locksmith, is a Leading Los Angeles-based locksmith company that provides security and are proficient in locking systems of all types, for homes, offices, and other commercial buildings. Losing your car keys and being locked out of your house or trapped in a parking lot are no longer problems...
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
How long does the $2.04B Powerball jackpot winner have to claim their prize?
We still don't know who won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, and we might not for some time.
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
irvinestandard.com
America’s safest city for 17th straight year
For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
horizonskyline.net
Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Meet Arcadia's first Asian American fire chief
Arcadia Fire Chief Chen Suen has served the Arcadia Fire Department for almost two decades.
tsl.news
Scripps, Pomona announce post-Thanksgiving mandatory testing; Pitzer, Harvey Mudd to require booster
With COVID-19 cases rising and a busy travel season looming, several 5Cs announced updates to testing and booster requirements. On Tuesday, Shawnice Ross, Scripps College’s student affairs service coordinator, emailed students that everyone outside a 90-day-infection period must test this week since the college did not meet its 15 percent voluntary testing threshold last week.
LAUSD addresses parents about rising absences due to respiratory illness
Los Angeles County Public Health officials say this is the earliest start to flu season the county has seen in five years.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
