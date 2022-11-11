ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Black Voice News

IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

CIELO Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the first round of grants from the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity Fund, also known as the CIELO Fund, through December 5, 2022. The CIELO Fund intends to support nonprofit organizations and initiatives that are led by – and serve – Latinos in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinestandard.com

America’s safest city for 17th straight year

For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
tsl.news

Scripps, Pomona announce post-Thanksgiving mandatory testing; Pitzer, Harvey Mudd to require booster

With COVID-19 cases rising and a busy travel season looming, several 5Cs announced updates to testing and booster requirements. On Tuesday, Shawnice Ross, Scripps College’s student affairs service coordinator, emailed students that everyone outside a 90-day-infection period must test this week since the college did not meet its 15 percent voluntary testing threshold last week.
POMONA, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA

