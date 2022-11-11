ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

CBS Minnesota

Massive Christmas tree returns to Rice Park after 3-year absence

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Between bulbs, branches and boxes, it's been a busy week of decorating in St. Paul's Rice Park.  The park is set to dazzle this holiday season, as a new Christmas tree will call the park home until the end of the year."Having this holiday tradition is really important to a lot of families. Not just downtown or in St. Paul, but across the metro," St. Paul Downtown Alliance President Joe Spencer said. "We're just thrilled to have it come back."Rice Park spent the last three years without its Christmas centerpiece, but now, thanks to a partnership...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

The GLOW Holiday Festival Is Coming Back In Minnesota, At A New Location For 2022

The GLOW Holiday Festival is back this year but at a different location in St. Paul. The festival has moved to CHS Field home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team in Lowertown St.Paul. CHS Field is located at 360 N. Broadway Street. There is ample parking in ramps, lots, and on the street. GLOW is a walk-through event but people are welcome to bring their own wheelchairs or scooters to get around the festival grounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local organization diverts food from landfill to give to families in need

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says a family of four in Minnesota could save $1,200 a year by reducing their wasted food. At the same time, one in 12 households in Minnesota experiences food insecurity that could be alleviated by something called "food rescue."Five days a week, Carl Bartell from Second Harvest pulls in and loads up at a Cub Foods in Lakeville. It's a food rescue mission in action, to keep the stuff out of the landfill. He goes to multiple locations a day to stores like Cubs, Sam's Clubs, Costco, and Lunds and Byerly's."Each day it's a...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND

The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
MINNESOTA STATE
umn.edu

A veteran, teacher, and honey-ambassador beekeeper

At the tail end of his University of Minnesota graduate program in agriculture education, Joshua Muñoz is already teaching at Como Park High School in St. Paul. Also a veteran and participant in University of Minnesota Extension programs, Muñoz talks about his military service and his path to teaching and beekeeping.
SAINT PAUL, MN

