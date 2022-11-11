ST. PAUL, Minn. – Between bulbs, branches and boxes, it's been a busy week of decorating in St. Paul's Rice Park. The park is set to dazzle this holiday season, as a new Christmas tree will call the park home until the end of the year."Having this holiday tradition is really important to a lot of families. Not just downtown or in St. Paul, but across the metro," St. Paul Downtown Alliance President Joe Spencer said. "We're just thrilled to have it come back."Rice Park spent the last three years without its Christmas centerpiece, but now, thanks to a partnership...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO