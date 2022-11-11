Read full article on original website
WWMT
First accumulating snow falls across West Michigan during a winter-esque weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After hitting record high temperatures in the middle 70s late last week, it's hard to believe that West Michigan's first accumulating snow of the season is officially in the weather books. Mother Nature turned that weather page late Saturday into Sunday. That's when northwest winds drove...
Detroit News
Snow could reduce visibility for motorists in southern Michigan
The National Weather Service is expecting rain and snow between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday in southern Michigan, generally south of Interstate 69. With temperatures above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate on pavement, but an area of banded snowfall will briefly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less, the National Weather Service says.
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
ClickOnDetroit.com
One more dry day for Monday before winter weather returns to Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
After plenty of cloud cover and some sunshine as we’ve worked through our Sunday, cold temperatures sticking around, we will keep some cloud cover into the forecast as we work into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, overnight lows dropping into the middle 20s heading into Monday Morning.
Michigan’s weekend weather turns to winter, areas of snow accumulation
The warm weather will be over by this weekend. Now we have to shift our weather thoughts as to whether roads will turn wintry. Here’s a look at where the accumulating snow is going to happen. A strong cold front will be working its way eastward across Lower Michigan...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
cnycentral.com
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
WLUC
Snowy transition as bitter cold air sweeps into Upper Michigan
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A Northern Plains system continues to bring moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms through early Friday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west.
