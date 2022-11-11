ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Detroit News

Snow could reduce visibility for motorists in southern Michigan

The National Weather Service is expecting rain and snow between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday in southern Michigan, generally south of Interstate 69. With temperatures above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate on pavement, but an area of banded snowfall will briefly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less, the National Weather Service says.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Snowy transition as bitter cold air sweeps into Upper Michigan

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A Northern Plains system continues to bring moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms through early Friday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can range around a foot in higher elevations west.
1470 WFNT

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lansing homeless shelters at capacity as cold weather looms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Homelessness is on the rise nationwide and shelters in Lansing are having no choice but to refuse dozens of people every day With a cold front on the way, many homeless shelters across Michigan are beginning to panic. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that in Lansing, it’s estimated that […]
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snowflakes possible this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – After what’s left of Hurricane Nicole just missed most of us this afternoon, we’re looking ahead to more precipitation this weekend, and some snow may be included in that. Clouds break some for the rest of Friday as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Given...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI

The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Citizens Gas Announces Increase in Natural Gas Supply Charge

Adrian, MI – Citizens Gas announced that it increased its natural gas supply charge, effective this month, to $0.853 per hundred cubic feet (Ccf) from $0.587 per Ccf. Base natural gas cost has increased more than 300% over the last 2 calendar years. This rate change will result in an increase of $249 to the average residential customer’s natural gas bill over a 12-month period.
ADRIAN, MI

