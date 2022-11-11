Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Brighton Schools Show Enrollment Gain; Howell Registers Drop
Fall enrollment in Livingston County and surrounding area schools is a mixed bag, with three area districts showing increases in their pre-K through 12th grade student count and five others showing decreases. The numbers are unofficial since they haven’t yet been audited, a process that takes a few months.
NC woman wins $310,492 jackpot after buying $1 ticket
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deborah Pietrucha, of Mount Holly, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pietrucha bought her winning ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her […]
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
$1 million Powerball winner sold in Michigan as part of $2.040 billion drawing
LANSING, MI -- For the seventh time in three weeks, a $1 million Powerball winner has been sold in Michigan. The latest lucky winner matched all five white numbers drawn -- 10-33-41-47-56 -- for the drawing on Monday, Nov. 7 to win the $1 million prize. The winning ticket was...
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Up to $1700 available for millions of Michigan residents as social security benefit: Check your eligibility
It could help you fight inflation. A report reveals that the average cost of living in Michigan is 10 percent lesser than in other cities and counties in the United States. Housing is up to 25 percent lower, while utilities are relatively high.
Powerball ticket sold in Michigan wins $1 million in largest jackpot drawing ever
The lucky Powerball ticket that won the jackpot worth an estimated $2.04 billion was sadly sold in California, not Michigan. However, one Michigan player did get a piece of the prize. One ticket sold in Michigan won $1 million by matching the five white balls in the Monday drawing, which...
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, November 18, 11am - 1pm. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, November 21, 11am - 1pm. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, November 22, 11am to 1pm. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
Michigan high school football playoffs: State semifinal schedule
Caledonia (11-1) vs. Clarkston (10-2) at East Lansing. Belleville (12-0) vs. Detroit Cass Tech (9-3) at Novi, 7 p.m. Friday. THIS WEEKEND'S SCORES:Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals. Division 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-0) vs. Dexter (12-0) at Portage Northern. Birmingham Groves (9-3) at...
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals
Saturday Division 1 Belleville 33, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 10 Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14 ...
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
