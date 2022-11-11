(Des Moines) -- The final batch of votes from two counties are in and Rob Sand appears to have narrowly won re-election as state auditor. About two-thousand votes from Warren County and around 800 votes from Des Moines County were added to the statewide tally on Thursday afternoon. Those unofficial results show Sand ahead of Republican challenger Todd Halbur by 2,614 votes. Halbur will ask for a recount. Under state law, Halbur could ask for recounts in all 99 counties or ask for recounts in specific counties. Because Halbur's vote tally is currently less than one percent behind Sand's, all recounts would be paid for by taxpayers.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO