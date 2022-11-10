Read full article on original website
Related
Western Front
Tips on how to put together your own Friendsgiving
Friendsgiving is a time for friends to gather and enjoy a meal together in whatever way works best for them. Friends can cook or bring dishes potluck style. They can enjoy Thanksgiving-themed food or burgers. They can have it the day of Thanksgiving or a week before. There is no...
Western Front
First multi-stall gender-neutral bathroom opens on WWU campus
Oct. 31 marked the opening of Western Washington University’s first multi-stall gender-neutral bathroom, a 10-stall facility located on the main floor of the Haggard Hall side of the library, room 241. Since 2016, Western has been expanding the accessibility of gender-neutral restrooms across campus, and single-occupancy gender-neutral restrooms are...
Western Front
Fight to protect legacy forest lost
The Department of Natural Resources decided on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to move forward with the planned auction of a 40-acre plot of forest in Whatcom County, despite objections from conservationists and environmental activists. The Box of Rain forest is located just 40 minutes east of Bellingham, in the Middle Fork...
Comments / 0