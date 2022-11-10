Editor’s Update 11:30 AM: Power has been restored to all but 10 customers and crews are working on those. Okay, first note, if power is out at an intersection it becomes a 4-way stop. Just before 10:00 AM a transformer blew near 37th and McDougall. Power is out to about 800 Snohomish PUD customers near downtown Everett. Snohomish PUD is aware and working on it.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO