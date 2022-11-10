ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Front

Tips on how to put together your own Friendsgiving

Friendsgiving is a time for friends to gather and enjoy a meal together in whatever way works best for them. Friends can cook or bring dishes potluck style. They can enjoy Thanksgiving-themed food or burgers. They can have it the day of Thanksgiving or a week before. There is no...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Holy Pow — La Niña good news for snow sports

Western students and Whatcom County residents who enjoy skiing and snowboarding are in luck this year — the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a snowy 2022-23 season due to a predicted La Niña winter. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean. “In simple...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: NWCAA air quality forecast calls for potentially unhealthy levels

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) said this morning, Monday, November 14th, that redeveloping wildfires in southern British Columbia may impact air quality in Whatcom, Island and Skagit Counties. The air quality forecast is for Good to Moderate air quality on Monday and...
myedmondsnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Blown Transformer Leads To Power Outage Near Downtown Everett

Editor’s Update 11:30 AM: Power has been restored to all but 10 customers and crews are working on those. Okay, first note, if power is out at an intersection it becomes a 4-way stop. Just before 10:00 AM a transformer blew near 37th and McDougall. Power is out to about 800 Snohomish PUD customers near downtown Everett. Snohomish PUD is aware and working on it.
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters

EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
salish-current.org

Anacortes toxic city dump one of hundreds dotting the state

Naturalist Bob Jepperson walks the Anacortes Community Forest Lands (ACFL) daily as he’s done for 12 years, photographing and recording the many species that call the forest home. An owl feeding its young, a salamander’s egg mass in a pond, a Pacific chorus frog hopping across a path before disappearing in some salal … few things here miss his eye.
ANACORTES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy