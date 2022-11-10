Read full article on original website
New restaurant planned for Homeskillet space in Bellingham, another reopens for ski season
Plus, a role-playing game-inspired tea shop, announced its soft opening this week.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
Western Front
Tips on how to put together your own Friendsgiving
Friendsgiving is a time for friends to gather and enjoy a meal together in whatever way works best for them. Friends can cook or bring dishes potluck style. They can enjoy Thanksgiving-themed food or burgers. They can have it the day of Thanksgiving or a week before. There is no...
‘These are the doughnuts you dream of.’ Poll finds the best doughnuts in Whatcom County
The local bakery you voted as having the best doughnuts is also known for its ice cream and friendly service.
Western Front
Holy Pow — La Niña good news for snow sports
Western students and Whatcom County residents who enjoy skiing and snowboarding are in luck this year — the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a snowy 2022-23 season due to a predicted La Niña winter. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean. “In simple...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: NWCAA air quality forecast calls for potentially unhealthy levels
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) said this morning, Monday, November 14th, that redeveloping wildfires in southern British Columbia may impact air quality in Whatcom, Island and Skagit Counties. The air quality forecast is for Good to Moderate air quality on Monday and...
We’re looking for the best spot to grab a taco around Bellingham. Tell us your favorites
Help us create a bracket to decide on Whatcom County’s best taco place by submitting your favorite restaurants, taquerías and taco trucks.
myedmondsnews.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
Some Whatcom roads might not get plowed right away this winter. Here’s why
Whatcom asks public’s patience as another cold, wet winter is in the forecast.
These jobs pay a living wage with minimal requirements in Whatcom County, where to apply
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay enough for you and your family.
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
Your power outage guide for Whatcom County. Here’s what to do if lights go out
It’s crucial to be prepared with supplies and information in case of a power outage, and essential to know when power will come back.
myeverettnews.com
Blown Transformer Leads To Power Outage Near Downtown Everett
Editor’s Update 11:30 AM: Power has been restored to all but 10 customers and crews are working on those. Okay, first note, if power is out at an intersection it becomes a 4-way stop. Just before 10:00 AM a transformer blew near 37th and McDougall. Power is out to about 800 Snohomish PUD customers near downtown Everett. Snohomish PUD is aware and working on it.
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train Sunday in Bellingham
There were no reported injuries to the 143 passengers or crew onboard.
kpug1170.com
Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters
EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for greater Pierce, Snohomish counties
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for greater Pierce and Snohomish counties, except for the town of Darrington, effective 3 p.m. Sunday. The ban prohibits burning fires in fireplaces, on uncertified wood stoves and outdoors. Visible smoke from any device is...
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
salish-current.org
Anacortes toxic city dump one of hundreds dotting the state
Naturalist Bob Jepperson walks the Anacortes Community Forest Lands (ACFL) daily as he’s done for 12 years, photographing and recording the many species that call the forest home. An owl feeding its young, a salamander’s egg mass in a pond, a Pacific chorus frog hopping across a path before disappearing in some salal … few things here miss his eye.
