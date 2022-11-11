Remembering the veterans who marched on DC to demand bonuses during the Depression, only to be violently driven out by active-duty soldiers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
Local veteran dies in Washington D.C. after falling from wheelchair
PITTSBURGH — A local veteran died early Friday morning in Washington D.C after police say he fell off his wheelchair in a parking lot and hit his head. Robert Szoszorek was pronounced dead on Veterans Day. His family says he went to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to read the names of fallen soldiers. He was found dead just hours later. His family is full of unanswered questions.
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
washingtoninformer.com
An Update on Mayor Bowser’s Strikeforce on Black Homeownership
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has been reelected to serve a third term. She’s the first to match the record three terms “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry won when he led the District. Since first taking office, Bowser’s commitment to ensuring Black homeowners that they can stay...
WTOP
Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood
Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer of Washington, D.C. was stabbed to death on Friday evening in Northeast D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of Riggs Road. Shortly before 5:30, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Pfifer suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Council Wants To Replace Natural Gas Appliances In Low-Income Homes
In the English language, the idiom “cooking with gas” means to be “doing something very well” or “making very good progress,” according to the dictionary. But if you stop to think about it, it’s actually a little barbaric: cooking over an open flame by burning a fossil fuel inside your home, while you and your family breathe in the exhaust.
The Jewish Press
New Washington, D.C. Museum Recounts African American History
Jews & Blacks Connect Through Common Experience of Slavery. There has been a strong bond between Blacks and Jews dating back centuries. The bond that ties us together is enslavement. Jews have been enslaved since the early days of civilization, as we read in the Torah and the Haggadah on Passover. Blacks were enslaved in Africa and America for centuries.
Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund
The Bowser administration said a new round of grants for the Bridge Fund program will offer $8 million to support businesses and sole proprietorships in D.C.'s restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. The post Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award
Award-winning journalist and Howard University professor Stacey Patton will be honored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The post Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award appeared first on NewsOne.
DC councilmember proposes harsher penalties for illegal gun possession
A DC councilmember is proposing harsher punishments for people caught and convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.
Hero security guard was pushing Edmund Burke students back inside when he was hit by a sniper
WASHINGTON — The first thing security guard Antonio Harris heard when a sniper attacked the Edmund Burke School in Northwest D.C. in April was the windows shattering. He raced to order the kids back inside – and then felt a searing pain in his right side. On Thursday,...
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Arlington's Floyd Washington is an essential worker in more ways than one.
Floyd Washington was making the rounds in Westover on a sunny June morning. He had just stopped his sanitation truck to allow a young mother with an infant to cross Washington Boulevard when he noticed a car speeding east, heading straight toward her in the crosswalk. Washington leaned on the...
WJLA
DC police searching for Southwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are searching for an armed robbery suspect from a Friday incident. The alleged robbery was in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, authorities said. The incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. when the suspect allegedly approached a victim and showed a...
cbs2iowa.com
Washington FD investigates downtown structure fire
Washington — Saturday evening, the Washington Fire Department (FD) responded to a structure fire in the downtown area. Crews were dispatched for the report of flames coming through the structure's roof at 120 East Main Street. Washington FD and other emergency crews responded:. Ainsworth Fire. Kalona Fire. Riverside Fire.
fox5dc.com
Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast...
Police: Man stabbed to death in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 500 block of Riggs Road NE Friday evening for a report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers located a man stabbed. They confirmed Saturday that the man is 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer and that he has since died.
Comments / 0