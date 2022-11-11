Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigate weekend shooting incident
Independence County authorities are investigating a shooting incident that injured two men over the weekend. According to the incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called to a Haynie Drive residence on Saturday night in reference to gunshots and yelling. Upon arrival, deputies found two males in the front yard: a...
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri hunter reported missing in Carter County
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
Kait 8
JPD investigates catalytic converter theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers are investigating after someone stole a catalytic converter off a box truck. According to a JPD incident report, an officer was called to 5801 Krueger Drive B for a theft that had already happened. Michael Reynolds with Tiemann Industrial told police that someone...
KFVS12
Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for a missing hunter in southeast Missouri. According to a release from the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, a 58-year-old man was reported missing Sunday, November 13 when he didn’t return from hunting. His family identified him as Phillip Carnell from...
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Kait 8
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding a group of suspects they said are involved in a smash-and-grab at a department store. According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive about a robbery. Employees at the scene said five men...
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A public figure in Poinsett County has been reinstated after he was seen on camera getting into a fight. On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.
Kait 8
Driver crashes into store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization gives meals to community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA held a thanksgiving lunch at Parker Park Community Center on Saturday, Nov 12. Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said the lunch was an opportunity to give those who may not have family around, a reason to enjoy thanksgiving food. “When you don’t have family...
kasu.org
After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Worker, 64, dies in horror death plunge accident at rice milling factory after losing his footing
A WORKER plunged to his death in a horrific accident at a rice milling factory after slipping on a piece of machinery. Police are investigating the 64-year-old’s death which happened shortly after 5am on Wednesday. Sally Smith, the public information officer for the Jonesboro Police Department in Arkansas, said...
Kait 8
Lit’l Bita Christmas brings shoppers and vendors together
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the 36th time, Christmas has shown up a little early for shoppers in Jonesboro. Lit’l Bita Christmas was held at the First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University. The event came from the mind of former Arkansas State coach Bill Templeton, who wanted...
Kait 8
Crews at scene of house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thursday evening house fire sent people running for safety. The fire happened around 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on Craighead County Road 463, south of Jonesboro. The Southridge fire chief said the fire destroyed the kitchen, and caused smoke damage throughout the home. He said several...
Kait 8
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
