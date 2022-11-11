Bundle up this morning as temperatures are feeling more like January! Wind chills are in the single digits across the northern mountains. More hard freezes extend all the way down into Texas. We’re seeing some clouds move across the northern half of the state this morning. They won’t do much today, other than decorate our skies with nice sunrises. High temperatures will rebound some this afternoon with highs around 50° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Roswell, and upper 40s for Santa Fe. This is still nearly 10° below average. Our skies become mainly clear later this afternoon, giving way to another very cold night.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO