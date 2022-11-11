Read full article on original website
Rio Grande Sun
POLL: Pick the November 17 Athlete of the Week
The Elkettes reached the Final Four despite grabbing the No. 5 seed, missing a first-round bye, and having to win four matches to get there. Her highlight performance came with 21 kills and five aces against Albuquerque Academy in the second round of the elimination bracket, going up against 6-footers. She added five blocks in the semifinal match against Goddard, keeping Pojoaque within striking distance of the eventual state champion.
krtnradio.com
Raton Prevails 23-14 To Eliminate LV Robertson in 3A Quarterfinals
The Raton Tigers football team overcame injury, penalties which included four TD’s called back, a fumble on the one-yard line and a phantom fumble, but gutted out a 23-14 win over defending state champion Las Vegas Robertson on the road to advance to the semifinals of the 3A NM State Football Playoffs.
Rio Grande Sun
Pojoaque Falls in Semifinals
After playing six matches, and 21 sets, within a 48-hour span, the physical toll was too much for Pojoaque Valley volleyball to overcome, and they fell in the state semifinals to top-seeded Goddard in four sets: 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20. The Rockets had lost just three sets against 4A teams...
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
KRQE News 13
Winter weather advisories in effect tonight
After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.
Santa Fe police release October 2022 crime report
The police department is presenting the report to the city's public safety committee this week.
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Billie Rosario Cardiel – Nov. 9, 2022
Billie Rosario Cardiel was born on November 9th at 1:10 pm at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6 pounds and 0.4 ounces was 19 inches long. Proud parents are Mateo and Margaret Cardiel. She is loved and welcomed by paternal grandparents Demetrio Cardiel and Alicia Edgin of Los Alamos; Lori and Keith Lash of Los Alamos, and maternal grandparents Orbry and Kathleen Wright of Los Alamos. Billie is also welcomed by her paternal great-grandparents Jesus and the late Rosario Cardiel of Alamogordo, NM; Charles and the late Linda Hollingsworth of Albuquerque, NM and her late maternal great-grandparents Frank and Ginger Welch of Los Alamos; Lee Wright of Los Alamos; Ed and Billie Kelley of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo.
1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
Information about the rescue is limited, but officials did provide some details.
Santa Fe Reporter
Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month
“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
KRQE News 13
Frigid start to the weekend
Bundle up this morning as temperatures are feeling more like January! Wind chills are in the single digits across the northern mountains. More hard freezes extend all the way down into Texas. We’re seeing some clouds move across the northern half of the state this morning. They won’t do much today, other than decorate our skies with nice sunrises. High temperatures will rebound some this afternoon with highs around 50° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Roswell, and upper 40s for Santa Fe. This is still nearly 10° below average. Our skies become mainly clear later this afternoon, giving way to another very cold night.
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
KRQE News 13
4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust
BioVenture Partnership event sparks conversations …. The UNM Health Sciences Clinical and Translational Science Center hosted the fourth annual BioVenture Partnership event Friday. Inflation, drought contributing to beef prices this …. Inflation, drought contributing to beef prices this holiday season. Frustration grows in Acoma Pueblo over weeks with …. Frustration...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Brooke Elyssa Fleischman, 30, of Los Alamos was arrested November 3 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Barrett Lee-Huy Hudson, 23, of Los Alamos was arrested November 4 and charged with fraud $250-$2,500. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Garden Clubs District II Will Host Dedication Of Blue Star Memorial Marker At Santa Fe National Cemetery Nov. 18
New Mexico Garden Clubs (NMGC) District II is hosting a Dedication of Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18. New Mexico Garden Clubs and NMGC District II are hosting a dedication of a Blue Star Memorial By-Way marker at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Power Is Restored To Los Alamos Townsite
Locations of outages experiences Sunday morning by townsite residents. Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos townsite residents experienced a power outage this morning that lasted about a half an hour. Department of Public Utilities (DPU) electric linemen responded and found that a feeder to the townsite from TA-3 had opened up and...
Santa Fe police searching for 32-year-old woman
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Alana Waterman, please contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or call Detective Mariah Gonzales at 505-955-5233.
State holding delinquent property auction
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state tax and revenue department will soon auction off properties that were delinquent on their taxes. The auctions will be held on November 16 in Silver City and November 30 in Las Vegas. The auctions begin at 10 but people will need to register within an hour before they begin. […]
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Moves From Green To Red On CDC Map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. The CDC framework designates community levels based on diagnoses and regional hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for everybody in counties at the highest, red, risk level. Masks are recommended for at-risk individuals in counties at the intermediate, yellow, risk level. Los Alamos County leaped from green to red for the first time since the current CDC framework was introduced. Source: CDC. Map: mapchart.net.
losalamosreporter.com
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Ronchetti To Hold Meet And Greet Monday At Senor Tortas Restaurant
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti is slated to campaign in Los Alamos Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Lisa Hampton and will take place at Senor Tortas, 1325 Trinity Drive in the American Legion Post 90 building. Senor Tortas will offer its signature...
