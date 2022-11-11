Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Incident reportedly involving weapon follows deadly shooting at student apartments next to Kutztown University
Kutztown University said police are investigating after receiving a report of someone brandishing a weapon next to the campus entrance. It comes one day after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building. At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Kutztown University's Department of Public Safety and...
californiaexaminer.net
A Reading Man Was Killed By Gunfire In Northern Berks
According to the office of the Lehigh County coroner, an 18-year-old guy from Reading was shot to death early on Saturday morning at a housing complex in Maxatawny Township that provides lodging for students attending Kutztown University. The body of Diego Velazquez was found to have a gunshot wound to...
delawarevalleynews.com
Murder Warrant Issued In Norristown Homicide
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damien Wilson, of Norristown Pa. for the shooting death of Anthony Vitelli on October 7, 2022. The shooting happened because of a beef with Wilson and a different individual named Christopher Hall. This stemmed from a shooting in July where Wilson was shot in the leg. Vitelli was not the intended target and not involved in the July shooting at all, police said.
fox29.com
Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old Reading man was shot and killed in Kutztown, Berks County, officials said. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., in the Berks County town, according to authorities. Police were called to the 400 block of Baldy Road. Officers arrived to the address...
18-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Kutztown University
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Kutztown University early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 12:56am at the Advantage Point Student Apartments, 435 Baldy Road in Maxatawny Township, which is located near the university campus. According to initial emergency radio traffic, multiple calls were received reporting shots...
NBC Philadelphia
Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video
Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Pair faces meth distribution charges after 4-week probe in Warren County, prosecutor says
Two Belvidere residents face charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine following a four-week investigation, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said this past week. The probe into meth distribution in the Delaware River-side town was conducted by the prosecutor’s office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic...
Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
4 men wounded in early morning North Philly shooting
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Allentown park headed to trial
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teenager accused in the fatal shooting of another teenager at a park in Allentown back in September is headed to trial. Charges against Elijah Patterson were held for court at his preliminary hearing Thursday morning. His formal arraignment is set for Dec. 15. Elijah Patterson admitted...
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
'My Son Will Bash Your Skulls In,' PA Town's Public Works Director Apparently Told Young Boys
The head of one Pennsylvania town's public works department was charged with harassing and terrorizing a pair of 11- and 12-year-old boys, at one point telling them he'd have his son "bash their skulls in," several news reports say citing authorities. The boys approached Easton's Dave Hopkins on Hamilton Street...
Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old in Norristown killing
Authorities in Norristown, Montgomery County have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in the killing of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section
Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge sentences Lansdale contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud
LANSDALE, Pa. - A Lansdale contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud has learned his sentence. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, was sentenced Wednesday to nine to 23 months in the county jail and ordered to repay almost $43,000 for incomplete work at four homes, including one in Warrington Township, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
