A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damien Wilson, of Norristown Pa. for the shooting death of Anthony Vitelli on October 7, 2022. The shooting happened because of a beef with Wilson and a different individual named Christopher Hall. This stemmed from a shooting in July where Wilson was shot in the leg. Vitelli was not the intended target and not involved in the July shooting at all, police said.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO