ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

A Reading Man Was Killed By Gunfire In Northern Berks

According to the office of the Lehigh County coroner, an 18-year-old guy from Reading was shot to death early on Saturday morning at a housing complex in Maxatawny Township that provides lodging for students attending Kutztown University. The body of Diego Velazquez was found to have a gunshot wound to...
READING, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Murder Warrant Issued In Norristown Homicide

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damien Wilson, of Norristown Pa. for the shooting death of Anthony Vitelli on October 7, 2022. The shooting happened because of a beef with Wilson and a different individual named Christopher Hall. This stemmed from a shooting in July where Wilson was shot in the leg. Vitelli was not the intended target and not involved in the July shooting at all, police said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video

Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen accused in deadly shooting at Allentown park headed to trial

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teenager accused in the fatal shooting of another teenager at a park in Allentown back in September is headed to trial. Charges against Elijah Patterson were held for court at his preliminary hearing Thursday morning. His formal arraignment is set for Dec. 15. Elijah Patterson admitted...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge sentences Lansdale contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud

LANSDALE, Pa. - A Lansdale contractor who pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud has learned his sentence. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, was sentenced Wednesday to nine to 23 months in the county jail and ordered to repay almost $43,000 for incomplete work at four homes, including one in Warrington Township, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
LANSDALE, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy